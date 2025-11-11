Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario

Hosted by

Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario

About this event

Fireside Chat: A safe place for practitioners

Responsible Practitioner
Free

The Responsible Practitioner ticket is our way of opening the door to any professional who’d like to join this cozy fall fireside chat without worrying about cost.


If you’re early in your career, have a decade of experience, or simply someone who wants to connect with the PBEO community, this free ticket is for you.


Come as you are—your presence is what matters most.


We look forward to seeing you there,

PBEO

Add a donation for Professionals for Behavioural Excellence in Ontario

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!