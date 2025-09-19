eventClosed

First Annual Community Picnic

1275 Mississauga Vly Blvd

Mississauga, ON L5A 3R8, Canada

Meat Option: Musakhan baladi
CA$12

Ticket includes lunch, drink and dessert.


You are welcome to include an extra donation when paying for the food.  Here is where these donations will go: 

  1. Supporting Newcomer Gazan Families in Peel; 
  2. Vitality Project in Gaza which provides food distribution supporting multiple families living under occupation 
  3. Legal support for Human Rights Tribunal applications addressing anti-Palestinian racism in school board
Vegetarian Option: Falafel sandwich
CA$12

Ticket includes lunch, drink and dessert.


Kids Option: Cheese manouche
CA$12

Ticket includes lunch, drink and dessert.


