First United Pentecostal Church Of Toronto's Silent Auction

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A floating shelf is the perfect gift for kids and adults who love building with LEGO.
A floating shelf is the perfect gift for kids and adults who love building with LEGO. A modern storage solution - the premium showcase is a great way to display toys, artwork, and more. Great for birthdays, Christmas and holidays.
This item is brand new and unused. The outer packaging has some damage (see photos), but the product inside is in perfect working condition.
Product Dimensions
5.5D x 12.8W x 13.5H Centimetres
Shape
Rectangular
Style
Modern
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Designed with sophisticated 6-axis gyro motion sensors quickly tracking flexible movement, drift and shooting aim accurately. Great as a gift for Christmas/ Birthdays, for kids/husband/friends, use switch joypad replacement while travelling, other activities daily.
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Experience convenience and reliability with our thermal carafe. The leak-proof lid ensures spill-free storage, while the wide opening makes filling and cleaning a breeze. Enjoy effortless serving with single-hand pouring, and easily control the flow using the pinch-release stopper.
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Monster N-Lite 206 earbuds with a 10mm driver are crafted to produce a rich bass that resonates with every beat, immersing you in a world of deep, impactful sound. Coupled with DSP amplification technology, it ensures minimal distortion.
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Soft Material, Breathable Comfort: Made with a lightweight reinforced frame and wrapped in soft, skin-friendly fabric, paired with highly breathable mesh, this baby bed rail ensures comfort and airflow while letting you keep a close eye on your little one.
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Size 7:（3.1''x2.7'')(L*W) for 66-90lbs.Great for Medium Golden Retriever; Large Samoyed; German Shepherd; Labrador, etc. Please refer to the picture size chart. You can choose the right size for your dog for the most comfortable fit.
High-quality fabrics, wear-resistant, to bear or endure dirt, have cute pet paw embroidery, soft and hand washable, fashionable yet long-lasting
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Hi-Fi Stereo Sound and 4 ENC Noise Cancelling Mics: Wireless earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and AAC/SBC audio coding technology, resulting in sufficiently strong bass and naturally connect to the mid and high frequencies. Noise-cancelling earbuds use a 4-mic design and ENC technology to accurately capture your voice during a call and suppress 90% of background noise, so the other side can hear you more clearly.
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case for iPad Air 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Made of high-quality PU leather exterior, microfiber lining and Soft TPU back cover.Prevents the tablet from scratching and bumping, and provides more comprehensive protection
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This hand soap dispenser ensures the right amount of lather every time, whether in the bathroom or kitchen. Easy & Precise Control. With 4 adjustable settings.
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This mug warmer is designed with a sturdy plastic frame and a waterproof, easy-to-clean conductive glass surface. Its extended 5-foot-long plug allows for use in various settings, making it versatile for home or office use.
Automatic turns off after 8 hours of continuous use. With the intelligent cup sensing tech, the heating plate will be shut off in 5 minutes when it detect you have removed the cup. Never worry about forgetting turn it off.
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New PN-14 Replacement Remote Control for Panasonic Plasma HD TV
Feature：
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Built with a flexible TPU bumper and a transparent hard PC back shell for showing the original beauty of your device. Highly protect your iPad against scratches and bumps (Generic, not Apple)
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SilverCrest Bluetooth Ambience Lamp & Speaker
Enhance your space with the versatile SilverCrest Bluetooth Ambience Lamp & Speaker, a stylish 2-in-1 device that combines high-quality sound with soothing ambient lighting.
This modern lamp features colour-changing LED lights, allowing you to create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation, entertaining, or everyday use. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream your favourite music, podcasts, or audio directly from your smartphone, tablet, or other devices.
Designed for convenience, it has simple touch or button controls, a rechargeable battery, and a portable design.
Features:
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“Drug-free pain relief & muscle recovery”
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Enjoy café-style coffee at home! This compact machine brews both iced and hot coffee using pods or ground coffee. Perfect for quick, delicious drinks anytime.
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The IMIPAW 3L Automatic Pet Feeder
is a programmable dry food dispenser designed for cats and small dogs. It features a 3-liter food tank (approximately 12 cups) and is powered by a dual system—a 5V DC adapter or three D-cell alkaline batteries—to ensure feeding continues during power outages.
Key Features & Specifications
Basic Operating Instructions
Based on the IMIPAW DU3L-KY User Manual, common operations include:
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Powerful 5-in-1 Functionality: The usb c hub features an ultra-fast 100W charging port.
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