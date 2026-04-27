Hosted by

First United Pentecostal Church Of Toronto

About this event

Sales closed

First United Pentecostal Church Of Toronto's Silent Auction (copy)

Pick-up location

1250 Markham Rd, Scarborough, ON M1H 2V9, Canada

12-Pack Acrylic Floating Shelves Compatible with Lego item
12-Pack Acrylic Floating Shelves Compatible with Lego item
12-Pack Acrylic Floating Shelves Compatible with Lego item
12-Pack Acrylic Floating Shelves Compatible with Lego
$8

Starting bid

A floating shelf is the perfect gift for kids and adults who love building with LEGO.


A floating shelf is the perfect gift for kids and adults who love building with LEGO. A modern storage solution - the premium showcase is a great way to display toys, artwork, and more. Great for birthdays, Christmas and holidays.


This item is brand new and unused. The outer packaging has some damage (see photos), but the product inside is in perfect working condition.


Product Dimensions

5.5D x 12.8W x 13.5H Centimetres

Shape

Rectangular

Style

Modern

JC200 Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch (Copy) item
JC200 Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch (Copy) item
JC200 Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch (Copy) item
JC200 Switch Controller for Nintendo Switch (Copy)
$14

Starting bid

Designed with sophisticated 6-axis gyro motion sensors quickly tracking flexible movement, drift and shooting aim accurately. Great as a gift for Christmas/ Birthdays, for kids/husband/friends, use switch joypad replacement while travelling, other activities daily.

White - Thermos Flask item
White - Thermos Flask item
White - Thermos Flask
$15

Starting bid

Experience convenience and reliability with our thermal carafe. The leak-proof lid ensures spill-free storage, while the wide opening makes filling and cleaning a breeze. Enjoy effortless serving with single-hand pouring, and easily control the flow using the pinch-release stopper.

Monster N-Lite 206 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds item
Monster N-Lite 206 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds item
Monster N-Lite 206 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$20

Starting bid

Monster N-Lite 206 earbuds with a 10mm driver are crafted to produce a rich bass that resonates with every beat, immersing you in a world of deep, impactful sound. Coupled with DSP amplification technology, it ensures minimal distortion.

Safety Bed Rail item
Safety Bed Rail
$16

Starting bid

Soft Material, Breathable Comfort: Made with a lightweight reinforced frame and wrapped in soft, skin-friendly fabric, paired with highly breathable mesh, this baby bed rail ensures comfort and airflow while letting you keep a close eye on your little one.

Waterproof Dog Shoes item
Waterproof Dog Shoes
$12

Starting bid

Size 7:（3.1''x2.7'')(L*W) for 66-90lbs.Great for Medium Golden Retriever; Large Samoyed; German Shepherd; Labrador, etc. Please refer to the picture size chart. You can choose the right size for your dog for the most comfortable fit.


High-quality fabrics, wear-resistant, to bear or endure dirt, have cute pet paw embroidery, soft and hand washable, fashionable yet long-lasting

Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Ear Buds item
Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Ear Buds item
Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Ear Buds item
Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Ear Buds
$20

Starting bid

Hi-Fi Stereo Sound and 4 ENC Noise Cancelling Mics: Wireless earbuds with 13mm vibrating diaphragm and AAC/SBC audio coding technology, resulting in sufficiently strong bass and naturally connect to the mid and high frequencies. Noise-cancelling earbuds use a 4-mic design and ENC technology to accurately capture your voice during a call and suppress 90% of background noise, so the other side can hear you more clearly.

Case for iPad Air 13 inch, ipad Pro 12.9 inch item
Case for iPad Air 13 inch, ipad Pro 12.9 inch
$8

Starting bid

case for iPad Air 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Made of high-quality PU leather exterior, microfiber lining and Soft TPU back cover.Prevents the tablet from scratching and bumping, and provides more comprehensive protection

Automatic Soap Dispenser, 14oz/420ml (Copy) item
Automatic Soap Dispenser, 14oz/420ml (Copy)
$6

Starting bid

This hand soap dispenser ensures the right amount of lather every time, whether in the bathroom or kitchen. Easy & Precise Control. With 4 adjustable settings.

mug warmer with item
mug warmer with item
mug warmer with
$10

Starting bid

This mug warmer is designed with a sturdy plastic frame and a waterproof, easy-to-clean conductive glass surface. Its extended 5-foot-long plug allows for use in various settings, making it versatile for home or office use. 


Automatic turns off after 8 hours of continuous use. With the intelligent cup sensing tech, the heating plate will be shut off in 5 minutes when it detect you have removed the cup. Never worry about forgetting turn it off.

Universal Replacement Remote fit for Panasonic TV PN-14L item
Universal Replacement Remote fit for Panasonic TV PN-14L item
Universal Replacement Remote fit for Panasonic TV PN-14L
$8

Starting bid

New PN-14 Replacement Remote Control for Panasonic Plasma HD TV

Feature：

  • Model: PN-14-AL
  • Easy and full access to all the buttons
  • No need to set up, just insert new alkaline batteries to work well!

    The Remote is compatible with below Model:

    PN-14L PN-14 PN-14+AL EUR7627Z20 PA902 N2QAYB000486 N2QAYB000837 N2QAYB000926 N2QAYB000221 N2QAYB000703 N2QAYB000100 N2QAKB000089 N2QAYB000706 N2QAYB000485 N2QAYB000570

    Package Content:

    1X Remote Control and (Batteries Not Included)
JETech Case for iPad Air 13-Inch M4/M3/M2 (2026/2025/2024) w item
JETech Case for iPad Air 13-Inch M4/M3/M2 (2026/2025/2024) w item
JETech Case for iPad Air 13-Inch M4/M3/M2 (2026/2025/2024) w
$10

Starting bid

Built with a flexible TPU bumper and a transparent hard PC back shell for showing the original beauty of your device. Highly protect your iPad against scratches and bumps (Generic, not Apple)

SILVER CREST Basic ENCEINTE BLUETOOTH Portable LED Colored L item
SILVER CREST Basic ENCEINTE BLUETOOTH Portable LED Colored L
$20

Starting bid

SilverCrest Bluetooth Ambience Lamp & Speaker

Enhance your space with the versatile SilverCrest Bluetooth Ambience Lamp & Speaker, a stylish 2-in-1 device that combines high-quality sound with soothing ambient lighting.

This modern lamp features colour-changing LED lights, allowing you to create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation, entertaining, or everyday use. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream your favourite music, podcasts, or audio directly from your smartphone, tablet, or other devices.

Designed for convenience, it has simple touch or button controls, a rechargeable battery, and a portable design.

Features:

  • Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
  • Multi-colour LED ambient lighting
  • Portable and rechargeable
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Sleek, modern design
Easy@Home Rechargeable TENS Unit + EMS Muscle Stimulator, Du item
Easy@Home Rechargeable TENS Unit + EMS Muscle Stimulator, Du item
Easy@Home Rechargeable TENS Unit + EMS Muscle Stimulator, Du
$20

Starting bid

  • WHO Benefits from this TENS + EMS 2 in 1 Unit? 1. For those suffering from muscle, chronic, nerve, and even some acute pain, TENS is a drug-free alternative to relieve pain & tension. 2. For those who want muscle toning & firmness, the EMS Modes on this device stimulate muscles and improve muscle performance. 3. For those who travel, are sedentary for long periods of time, or need to enhance their blood circulation, it helps with local blood circulation in the muscles of lower extremities
  • EASY to USE: 20 intensity levels in each channel. Dual channels controlling 2 pads separately allow simultaneous 4 Electrode Pads application use. You can select 8 massage types and 16 TENS or EMS Auto modes. 4 pcs High-Quality Electrode Pads are included and Replacement pads sold separately. This 2 in 1 device is fully automatic – just choose one of 16 modes and preferred intensity, and go
  • Built-in timer from 10 to 60 minutes, default timer: 20 minutes. When time is due, it can shut off automatically
  • Handheld and Portable: Compact in size, it is portable and can travel with you anywhere you’d like. Built-in rechargeable Lithium can last for up to 10 hours of use and can be connected to a wall charger or computer USB port
  • Easy to READ: It is easy to adjust massage mode, intensity and time control with the Large Back-light LCD screen which has an auto-off function

“Drug-free pain relief & muscle recovery”

  • “Great for back, shoulders, and workouts”
  • “Rechargeable & portable”
Tastyle Mini Hot and Iced Coffee Maker Single Serve, for K C item
Tastyle Mini Hot and Iced Coffee Maker Single Serve, for K C item
Tastyle Mini Hot and Iced Coffee Maker Single Serve, for K C item
Tastyle Mini Hot and Iced Coffee Maker Single Serve, for K C
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy café-style coffee at home! This compact machine brews both iced and hot coffee using pods or ground coffee. Perfect for quick, delicious drinks anytime.

IMIPAW 3L Automatic Pet Feeder- White (Model DU3L-BY/KY) item
IMIPAW 3L Automatic Pet Feeder- White (Model DU3L-BY/KY)
$15

Starting bid

The IMIPAW 3L Automatic Pet Feeder

 is a programmable dry food dispenser designed for cats and small dogs. It features a 3-liter food tank (approximately 12 cups) and is powered by a dual system—a 5V DC adapter or three D-cell alkaline batteries—to ensure feeding continues during power outages. 


Key Features & Specifications

  • Programmable Feeding: Set up to 6 meals per day with a 12-hour clock.
  • Portion Control: Each meal can be adjusted from 1 to 20 portions. One portion is approximately 7–9 grams.
  • Kibble Size: Only suitable for dry food with a diameter between 2mm and 12mm.
  • Anti-Clogging Design: Uses a double rubber rotor structure and a properly angled outlet to prevent food from getting stuck.
  • Safety & Maintenance: Includes a secure lid lock to prevent pets from breaking in and a removable food tray for easier cleaning. 

Basic Operating Instructions

Based on the IMIPAW DU3L-KY User Manual, common operations include:

  • Unlock Screen: Press and hold the Unlock button for 3 seconds until you hear a beep.
  • Set Current Time: While unlocked, press and hold the Unlock button for 3 seconds until the hour icon blinks, then use the Up/Down buttons to adjust.
USB C Hub Multiport Adapter, 5-in-1 USB Hub Laptop Docking S item
USB C Hub Multiport Adapter, 5-in-1 USB Hub Laptop Docking S
$10

Starting bid

Powerful 5-in-1 Functionality: The usb c hub features an ultra-fast 100W charging port.

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