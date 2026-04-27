First United Pentecostal Church Of Toronto's Silent Auction (copy)

A floating shelf is the perfect gift for kids and adults who love building with LEGO.





A floating shelf is the perfect gift for kids and adults who love building with LEGO. A modern storage solution - the premium showcase is a great way to display toys, artwork, and more. Great for birthdays, Christmas and holidays.





This item is brand new and unused. The outer packaging has some damage (see photos), but the product inside is in perfect working condition.





Product Dimensions

5.5D x 12.8W x 13.5H Centimetres

Shape

Rectangular

Style

Modern