Flag Bearing for REDBLACKS

1015 Bank St

Ottawa, ON K1S 3W7, Canada

CADET FLAG BEARER
CA$42
Only for Cadets with full uniform. There is a separate parent/friend ticket.
Parent/Friend to accompany Cadet
CA$42
Will NOT be on the field for flag bearing duties. Please use the other ticket type for Cadets to bear the flag.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing