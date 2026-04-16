Flame and Fab

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Price includes 7% PST. Lightweight and soft, this V-neck tee brings a playful, colorful energy to everyday wear. The bold Rainbow Grillers logo—arched in a spectrum of colors above sizzling, rainbow-toned flames—sits centered on a clean white canvas for a crisp, eye-catching look. The retail V silhouette and side seams create a flattering, structured fit that moves easily from backyard cookouts to casual outings. Thoughtfully made with tear-away labels and ethically produced materials, this shirt feels intentional in both comfort and conscience. Wear it when you want to signal warmth, inclusivity, and a little culinary mischief.
Product features
- Lightweight 100% cotton (heathers blended) for breathable comfort
- Retail V-neck with ribbed knit collar for shape retention
- Side seams and shoulder tape for a structured, lasting fit
- Tear-away label and ethically manufactured (Fair Labor Association/WRAP)
- Vibrant rainbow logo centered on chest; machine-readable care and flammability compliant
Care instructions
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: warm (max 40C or 105F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: medium heat
Price includes 7% PST. Lightweight and bright, this tank brings playful pride to sunny days at the grill. A soft, airy fabric sits close to the skin without weighing you down, while the bold rainbow “Rainbow Grillers” emblem pops across the chest like a badge of summer joy. Wear it to backyard cookouts, beach barbecues, or neighborhood block parties — it slides easily under an apron or stands alone as the weekend statement piece. The retail fit and tear-away label keep things comfortable during long shifts at the grill and long afternoons with friends. Made to move, breathe, and celebrate.
Product features
- 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for solid colors (light, soft hand)
- Light fabric (4.2 oz/yd²) — breathable for warm weather wear
- Retail fit with side seams for maintained shape and structure
- Self-fabric binding and tear-away label for clean, comfortable finish
- Runs true to size; made in Nicaragua; meets flammability standards
Care instructions
- Do not dryclean
- Machine wash: warm (max 40C or 105F)
- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed
- Tumble dry: low heat
- Iron, steam or dry: medium heat
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