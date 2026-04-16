Flame and Fab

Price includes 7% PST. Lightweight and bright, this tank brings playful pride to sunny days at the grill. A soft, airy fabric sits close to the skin without weighing you down, while the bold rainbow “Rainbow Grillers” emblem pops across the chest like a badge of summer joy. Wear it to backyard cookouts, beach barbecues, or neighborhood block parties — it slides easily under an apron or stands alone as the weekend statement piece. The retail fit and tear-away label keep things comfortable during long shifts at the grill and long afternoons with friends. Made to move, breathe, and celebrate.



Product features

- 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for solid colors (light, soft hand)

- Light fabric (4.2 oz/yd²) — breathable for warm weather wear

- Retail fit with side seams for maintained shape and structure

- Self-fabric binding and tear-away label for clean, comfortable finish

- Runs true to size; made in Nicaragua; meets flammability standards



Care instructions

- Do not dryclean

- Machine wash: warm (max 40C or 105F)

- Non-chlorine: bleach as needed

- Tumble dry: low heat

- Iron, steam or dry: medium heat







