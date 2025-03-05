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Old South Slocan Schoolhouse Project

About this event

Flash Auction Item!! Raising Funds for the Old South Slocan Schoolhouse Project.

Pick-up location

3126 S Slocan Station Rd, South Slocan, BC V0G 2G0, Canada

2 Adult Day Passes to RED Mountain Resort item
2 Adult Day Passes to RED Mountain Resort item
2 Adult Day Passes to RED Mountain Resort item
2 Adult Day Passes to RED Mountain Resort
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 Adult Day Passes to RED Mountain Resort. Thank you for your support! And thank you Nelson & District Credit Union for donating these tickets to raise fund for the Old South Slocan Schoolhouse Project. Valued at $348. Pick-up at the Dam Inn Restaurant.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!