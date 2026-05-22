Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services Of Manitoba

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Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services Of Manitoba

About this event

FLASH SALE - Barbara Heil Conf Sept 11-12 & Gala Nov 14!

289 Dussault Ave

Winnipeg, MB R2J 1N5, Canada

General Admission - LIMITED TIME FLASH SALE - DOUBLE EVENT!
$100

🔥 LIMITED TIME FLASH SALE – DOUBLE EVENT OFFER! 🔥


Take advantage of this special opportunity to attend TWO powerful events at an unbeatable price:


Power & Purpose Conference with Barbara Heil
📅 September 11–12, 2026


CCRS Gala Night
📅 November 14, 2026

💥 FLASH SALE PRICE: $100 FOR BOTH EVENTS!

⚠️ FLASH SALE CONDITIONS

  • Valid only when both events are purchased together
  • Applies to the same attendee (non-transferable)
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts
  • Available for a limited time only

🔥 Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be equipped, inspired, and celebrate together as a community!

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