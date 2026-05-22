FLASH SALE - Barbara Heil Conf Sept 11-12 & Gala Nov 14!

🔥 LIMITED TIME FLASH SALE – DOUBLE EVENT OFFER! 🔥





Take advantage of this special opportunity to attend TWO powerful events at an unbeatable price:





✨ Power & Purpose Conference with Barbara Heil

📅 September 11–12, 2026





✨ CCRS Gala Night

📅 November 14, 2026

💥 FLASH SALE PRICE: $100 FOR BOTH EVENTS!

⚠️ FLASH SALE CONDITIONS

Valid only when both events are purchased together

Applies to the same attendee (non-transferable)

Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts

Available for a limited time only

🔥 Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be equipped, inspired, and celebrate together as a community!