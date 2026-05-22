FLASH SALE - Barbara Heil Conf Sept 11-12 & Gala Nov 14!

🔥 LIMITED TIME FLASH SALE – DOUBLE EVENT OFFER! 🔥
Take advantage of this special opportunity to attend TWO powerful events at an unbeatable price:
✨ Power & Purpose Conference with Barbara Heil
📅 September 11–12, 2026
✨ CCRS Gala Night
📅 November 14, 2026
💥 FLASH SALE PRICE: $100 FOR BOTH EVENTS!
⚠️ FLASH SALE CONDITIONS
- Valid only when both events are purchased together
- Applies to the same attendee (non-transferable)
- Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts
- Available for a limited time only
🔥 Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be equipped, inspired, and celebrate together as a community!
🔥 LIMITED TIME FLASH SALE – DOUBLE EVENT OFFER! 🔥
Take advantage of this special opportunity to attend TWO powerful events at an unbeatable price:
✨ Power & Purpose Conference with Barbara Heil
📅 September 11–12, 2026
✨ CCRS Gala Night
📅 November 14, 2026
💥 FLASH SALE PRICE: $100 FOR BOTH EVENTS!
⚠️ FLASH SALE CONDITIONS
- Valid only when both events are purchased together
- Applies to the same attendee (non-transferable)
- Cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts
- Available for a limited time only
🔥 Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be equipped, inspired, and celebrate together as a community!