Flax to Linen Workshop | Nelson #2

Who it’s for: Folks from marginalized communities – LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC participants, low‑income individuals and people with accessibility needs.
Why “Root”: This tier is about creating access for people to find roots in our local fibre community – a place to connect, learn, and grow without financial barriers.
Who it’s for: General public – anyone looking to learn new skills and support our local fibre ecosystem.
Why “Stem”: The stem carries resources from the roots up to the rest of the plant – just like standard fees keep our workshops growing and flowing.
Who it’s for: Allies and supporters who want to “pay it forward” and help subsidize spots for others.
Why “Flower”: Flowers are the blossoms that share beauty (and seeds!) – just like your extra contribution helps future workshops bloom.
