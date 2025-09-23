FLIU Festival Silent Auction Sale

LANGLEY UKULELE ASSOCIATION

Kahiko Acacia Concert Ukulele
$250

With a retail sale price of $560.00, this ukulele is a steal at the opening bid price.


The Kahiko ED Acacia AGC Concert Ukulele is an exquisite mid-range ukulele with fluorocarbon strings, that were recently developed by this Canadian Ukulele Company.


Kahiko Tenor Ukulele
$250

With a retail sale price of $500.00 this ukulele with solid flame maple top, side and back, is a great addition to your collection.


This Tenor Ukulele ED Maple AGT is another fine mid-range instrument from Kahiko - a Canadian Company located in Richmond BC


Again, like it's sister concert uke, it comes equipped with those fluorocarbon strings.



Flight Sophia Soundwave Concert Electro-Acoustic Ukulele
$300

A mid-range ukulele with a retail sale price of $620.00 the Flight Sophia Concert features a solid spruce top with laminate walnut back and sides.


The amazing Flight Soundwave Pickup System adds acoustic or amplified effects, with or without plugging in.


KoAloha KCM-10 Solid Koa Pikake Concert
$800

With a retail sale price of $1990.00, this is the first of our premium level concert ukuleles that offer up for bid.


This KoAloha is the Pikake version which means it has a satin finish. The famous KoAloha five point headstock is gorgeously inlayed with Paua Abalone as is the ebony fretboard.


Smooth playability and great tone are hallmarks of KoAloha.


Don't miss out on owning this fabulous instrument

‘Oli Mango Tenor (L2-TMG 1486)
$800

With a retail sale price of $2070.00, we have another premium level ukulele for auction.


This finely crafted tenor by 'Oli has gorgeous curly mango wood accented with Macassar ebony for the binding, the newest arm bevel design, radius fretboard, bridge, and the faceplate adorned with a wood inlay of the tropical fruit tree this beautiful body wood came from. Exquisite and Timeless Design.


It's the 'Oli that you always wanted. The time to own it is now!

Kamaka Ohta-san Koa Concert Ukulele(HB-2)
$900

With a retail sale price of $2480.00 we have another premium level ukulele for you to bid on.


This bell-shaped ukulele was designed by Sam Kamaka, Jr. and Herbert Ohta in 1965 and is still as popular among performers as ever.


This finely crafted ukulele produces sharp, clear tones, and was designed primarily for fingerpicking purposes. 

Kanile’a D-1 Soprano Core ( SN. 29147)
$900

With a retail sale price of $2780.00 we have another premium level ukulele for you to bid on.


The Kanilea D-1 Soprano Core SN. 29147 is an elegantly crafted soprano ukulele with features that prioritize tonal quality, projection, and playability.


The standout D-shaped sound hole design enhances the instrument's projection and offers a unique aesthetic. Deluxe Grade Hawaiian Koa is used for the body, highlighting the natural beauty of the wood under a UV-cured high-gloss finish, while the UV silk-finished neck ensures smooth playability.

Kamaka Deluxe Koa Tenor (HF-3D)
$1,500

With a retail sale price of $4690.00 this is the most expensive ukulele that we are offering for auction.


The HF-3D is the classic Kamaka tenor with extra features. With this Deluxe model you get some of the most gorgeous koa along with a beautiful three-wood purfling and rosewood top binding. It has an ebony fretboard and bridge and the beautiful Kamaka semi-gloss nitrocellulose finish.

