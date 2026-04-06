Flourish Education & Mentorship Society: Annual Online Auction

Value: $1000

Courtesy of Libre Living, choose between:





1) One-on-one life mapping + personalized coaching.

We carve out space to map out what you really, really want to create in your life and work this year. And how you can get there. Then, we dive into personalized coaching to help you shift what will create the most impact and help you get there. And specify your next action step. Done over two 90-minute sessions.





2) Private group workshop for you and your colleagues or friends.

This is a private group workshop for you and your friends or colleagues. We can talk about what topic you'd like to cover when we first meet. Friend groups topics could be: life mapping and identifying the most helpful inner shifts and outer actions to reach your goals. Colleague group topics could be: Happiness Matters--there's so much beyond your control at work--e.g. if you get promoted, who you work with, how higher ups communicate. What can you do to have a more fulfilling, meaningful workday? Each workshop is 2 hours.





Lindsey Lewis is an international Life + Business coach with over a decade of experience helping women and a few good men across the world create more success and happiness. Her work has helped hundreds of women over the years. She has appeared on Roundhouse Radio, Breakfast Television, and the cover of WHERE Magazine. She’s been a featured speaker at numerous places including The University of British Columbia, SAP, The City of Coquitlam, Simon Fraser University, The Vancouver Business Network, and FuturPreneur Canada. She also: has been deeply challenged by anxiety and at times depression, and is a mamma trying to make it all work. Can you relate? For more on Lindsey head over to imlindseylewis.com or find her on Instagram @imlindseylewis