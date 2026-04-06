Flourish Education & Mentorship Society: Annual Online Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Total Value: $611
Enjoy a Whistler getaway including:
Important:
Hotel stay includes one night in a one bedroom Lower Floor Suite. Valid from 1 May 2026 to 30 April 2027 with blackouts dates over statutory holidays and Friday and Saturday nights over peak winter and summer weekends.
Starting bid
Value: $650
Four prime tickets to Guns N' Roses Saturday, Aug 29, 2026 at BC Place.
Important:
Tickets have been donated by a private donor and friend of Flourish, so exact location will not be revealed until tickets are redeemed. But we CAN assure you that they are prime seats, and you'll have an incredible concert experience.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Earnest Ice Cream that can be used at any of their locations
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Earnest Ice Cream that can be used at any of their locations
Starting bid
Value: $125
Enjoy a night out on the town with this package including:
Starting bid
Value: $375
Explore the beauty of the North Shore with this package that includes:
Important:
Passes for Capilano Suspension Bridge can be redeemed at any ticket window throughout the year, excluding Canyon Lights. Passes are not valid or exchangeable for BC annual passes and are non-transferable.
Starting bid
Enjoy a five Mat Class pack from Jaybird Studios usable at either Vancouver location.
Jaybird is about experiencing the present moment. We are a contemporary, yoga and pilates inspired movement studio that believes in shedding the layers that hold us back, forgetting outside perceptions, and letting go of expectations. Our mat classes combine, infrared heat, dark mirrorless studios, and loud music to draw your awareness inward and shift your focus to feeling good in your own skin.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for any Safety & Orientation class at MakerLabs. Check out the options here: https://www.makerlabs.com/classes
MakerLabs has 26,000 square feet of workshops, studios and common areas including a wood shop, metal shop, ceramics studio, CNC routers, laser cutters, sewing machines, and much more.
Safety & Orientation classes review basic safety and proper operation of each tool area, and are required for tool access regardless of previous experience. After taking these classes, students have the option to sign up for membership or become a drop-in user of the space.
Starting bid
Total Value: $380
2 x 8-week progressive course passes that may be used for any Intro level course.
Baza Dance Studios offers recreational level afro-latin dance classes for adults. Learn to dance Salsa, Bachata, Brazilian Zouk or Angolan Kizomba and more! Come with a friend or come with a partner, we welcome students from all backgrounds and levels of experience.
Important:
Recommended for adults, minimum age we recommend to attend our classes is 16
Starting bid
A one month unlimited pass to the hot yoga studio Modo Yoga. Can be used at the East Vancouver, Olympic Village, or North Vancouver locations.
Modo Yoga is a community of hot yoga studios where people come to move, sweat, and connect. With studio locations around the globe, world-class teacher training programs, and a mission to create more peace, Modo Yoga stands as a leader in the health and wellness space. Join us in-studio or online and experience the Modo difference for yourself.
Starting bid
Two tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2026 Regular Season match.
Starting bid
Total Value: $1500
Enjoy a getaway (or staycation) on the Sunshine Coast with this package including:
Important:
West Coast Wilderness Lodge voucher must be used by December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Four (4) 2026 Playland admissions.
Each pass includes admission and access to over 20 rides and is valid for any open day during the 2026 Playland Park Season, beginning in May and running through to August 21, 2026.
Starting bid
Nurture your inner yogi with this package including:
Important:
YYoga Class Pack needs to be activated by December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Four (4) tickets to a 2026 regular season home game in the Reserved Grandstand only (blackout dates listed below).
Please redeem well in advance of the game you want to attend as games sellout, and we do not want you to be disappointed!
This certificate is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Blackout Dates:
Canada Day, Fireworks Extravaganzas, Friday-Sunday games in June-September
Starting bid
Start your day off right with:
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Theatre Under the Stars' 2026 Season running July 3 to August 22.
This summer, TUTS presents a pair of Broadway blockbusters: Disney's The Little Mermaid and Sister Act: The Musical.
So much more than just a night at the theatre, Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) interweaves a kaleidoscope of elements - setting, scenery, concessions, and quality art - into a fun, encompassing experience much greater than the sum of its parts.
Starting bid
Value: $150
1 hour ceremony coaching session with Be Ceremonial. This includes a ritual intake questionnaire, as well as one-on-one ritual guidance and support surrounding a time of change or transition in your life. This could be surrounding grief and loss, or a time of celebration. Megan will offer feedback, guidance and ritual creation support to help you acknowledge this time of change with intention and meaning.
Be Ceremonial is a guided ritual and ceremony platform, including a DIY ritual app, ceremonial training, virtual workshops and community gatherings.
Starting bid
Total Value: $330
For the arts and culture enthusiast, this package includes:
Starting bid
Value: $350
Nespresso Essenza Mini machine plus 77 pods of various Nespresso flavours.
Starting bid
Total Value: $800
Experience all the fun and adventure Tofino has to offer with this package including:
Important:
Hotel Zed gift certificates are subject to availability and are not available during July, August, or any BC Long Weekend. They can only be redeemed for standard rooms. Please make your reservation at least 7 days before your arrival. To redeem, please present original gift certificate at check-in. Gift certificate expires one year from the date of issue.
Live to Surf rental voucher valid until December 30, 2027, entitles the bearer to 2 full surf equipment rentals for 1 day including wetsuits, hoods, boots, gloves and choice of surfboard or bodyboards.
Long Beach Lodge certificate expires May 31, 2027. Subject to availability, not valid during holidays.
Starting bid
Value: $122
Gift Certificate for a Family Day pass (2 adults and 2 children) to the Greater Vancouver Zoo!
Important:
Not valid for special events. Rides and parking fees are not included in zoo admission.
Starting bid
Value: $1000
Courtesy of Libre Living, choose between:
1) One-on-one life mapping + personalized coaching.
We carve out space to map out what you really, really want to create in your life and work this year. And how you can get there. Then, we dive into personalized coaching to help you shift what will create the most impact and help you get there. And specify your next action step. Done over two 90-minute sessions.
2) Private group workshop for you and your colleagues or friends.
This is a private group workshop for you and your friends or colleagues. We can talk about what topic you'd like to cover when we first meet. Friend groups topics could be: life mapping and identifying the most helpful inner shifts and outer actions to reach your goals. Colleague group topics could be: Happiness Matters--there's so much beyond your control at work--e.g. if you get promoted, who you work with, how higher ups communicate. What can you do to have a more fulfilling, meaningful workday? Each workshop is 2 hours.
Lindsey Lewis is an international Life + Business coach with over a decade of experience helping women and a few good men across the world create more success and happiness. Her work has helped hundreds of women over the years. She has appeared on Roundhouse Radio, Breakfast Television, and the cover of WHERE Magazine. She’s been a featured speaker at numerous places including The University of British Columbia, SAP, The City of Coquitlam, Simon Fraser University, The Vancouver Business Network, and FuturPreneur Canada. She also: has been deeply challenged by anxiety and at times depression, and is a mamma trying to make it all work. Can you relate? For more on Lindsey head over to imlindseylewis.com or find her on Instagram @imlindseylewis
Starting bid
Value: $1400
A gift card for a free stroller and 3 accessories (organizer, rain cover and mosquito net) to be used with Strollee.
Strollee is reinventing the stroller category. Born in Vancouver, Strollee builds premium, design-driven strollers that adapt to every stage of parenthood (from newborn to 8 years old). Our Mission is simple: to create the last stroller families will ever need, replacing the use of multiples strollers per family and allowing to reuse and recycle products that usually end up in landfill (>12m strollers every year). strollee redefines what family mobility can be: smarter, greener, and designed for happiness.
Starting bid
Soaring over Tofino | 1000-Piece Puzzle for Adults | Designed in Canada by Dana Statham
Glide above Flores Island and take in the remote beaches and coastline of the Wild Side trail from a bird’s-eye view. Artist Dana Statham captures the calm, meditative beauty of this special place within the traditional territory of the Ahousaht First Nation. Painted after her first maternity leave, Statham explored deep teals and blues and the intricate details of driftwood, trees, and coastline, creating a piece that feels alive and full of quiet wonder.
Villager is a celebration of community. Each beautiful puzzle is lovingly designed by a woman artist from across Canada, never AI. Artists receive a royalty for every puzzle sold so we share in success together - as a village.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Courtesy of Theatre in the Country, 2 Dinner Theatre tickets to their Fall production of The Spitfire Grill.
A small-town grill serves up hope, healing, and second chances.
Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and uplifting musical about starting over, finding family, and the healing power of community. Percy, a young woman fresh out of prison, arrives in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin, seeking a fresh start. She lands a job at the Spitfire Grill, a rundown diner owned by the tough but weary Hannah. When Hannah decides to sell the grill, Percy suggests a unique contest: the diner will be raffled off to the person with the best essay on why they want it. As letters pour in from across the country, the town’s residents—and Percy herself—begin to discover hope, forgiveness, and the possibility of change. With its beautiful folk-inspired score, heartfelt storytelling, and touching themes of redemption.
The Spitfire Grill is a moving theatrical experience that will stay with you long after the final song.
Theatre in the Country is a community based Dinner Theatre in Langley, BC, that shines a spotlight on our exceptional local talent, while serving up yummy unpretentious, quality fare.
Important:
Must book by August 9, 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $350
A one-hour Coaching session with Coach DK - held over Zoom.
This is a focused, energizing experience designed to unlock your leadership potential. We’ll dive into your real-world challenges, identify what’s holding you back, and apply practical tools to create immediate clarity and momentum. Expect a blend of powerful questions, actionable frameworks, and honest feedback—always delivered with empathy and a results-driven mindset.
Whether you want to strengthen your team, navigate tough conversations, or break through a plateau, you’ll leave with new insights, renewed confidence, and concrete next steps tailored to your goals. Ready to bring your best self to your leadership journey? Let’s get started.
We empower visionary leaders and executives to achieve record-breaking results—without burnout. Through coaching, workshops, and our signature Leadership Mindset Program, we help leaders and their teams create a “Culture of Ease,” where sustainable success, well-being, and authentic collaboration go hand in hand.
Important:
Valid until Dec. 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Total Value: $2970
Enjoy a Victoria stay in style with this package including:
Important:
Oceanview Oasis stay must be booked on Airbnb platform and the recipient is responsible for covering professional cleaning fee, taxes and Airbnb fees ~$150 total. Additional nights available at discounted rate. Available for Airbnb bookings Sept till May. Expires May 2027.
Victoria Symphony tickets can be redeemed beginning July 21st, 2026 at 9:00am. Valid for two (2) tickets to any concert at “A” zone pricing.
*Note that this package does not have to be redeemed together as it's been presented. The final buyer is welcome to redeem each certificate individually if preferred.
Starting bid
Value: $400
1 CONSULTATION - A thorough review of subject's background including fitness history and preferences, injury history, goals, past goals and relative success, potential impediments to success etc.
1 FITNESS ASSESSMENT (approx. 75 min) - Strength testing (upper body, lower body, core), cardio endurance testing, flexibility testing, balance testing and body composition.
1 POSTURAL ASSESSMENT (approx. 15 min) - Determine which body parts are maligned to a point where they might become problematic for future function.
2 PERSONALIZED TRAINING SESSIONS (60 min. each) - The first session will focus on the unique tools and strategies to achieve the subject's goals. The second session is personalized to the individual subject.
B Fit has provided 1 on 1 elite caliber personal training since 1999. We focus on general population and individuals who are looking to live longer, get stronger and more effectively met life's challenges. In 2014 we added virtual training to our services and now serve clients in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe.
Important:
Expiry date 3 months after event (July 2026).
Starting bid
Value: $679
This Performance Enhancement Hypnosis Package starts with a 40 minute hypnotic screening with Hypnotist Jessica Taylor, Clinic Director of Pleasant Hypnosis, who will help you get crystal clear on your outcome. Next, use the 3 hypnosis sessions and 2 audio programs to reinforce the actions you need to take action on your goals!
Includes:
Starting bid
This package includes:
Trip Poster Design is a stationery design company from Vancouver, BC.Vintage travel posters, magnets, stickers, puzzles and cards from famous locations and cities in Canada.
Starting bid
Value: $4200
Option 1: 6 Weeks of Leadership Coaching
Personalized coaching to strengthen self‑leadership, confidence, decision‑making, and alignment with values. Includes weekly virtual sessions, leadership goal setting, practical strategies, and accountability. Outcomes include clarity in leadership direction, stronger leadership presence, and a clear action plan.
Option 2: 6 Weeks of Book Coaching (First Rough Draft)
Structured coaching to help you start and progress your book. Includes weekly sessions, defining your message, creating an outline, and consistent writing accountability. Outcomes include a clear book structure and a completed or significantly progressed first rough draft.
This offer includes coaching support only and does not include editing, book design, or publishing services.
RB Jumpstart Coaching is a leadership and book coaching company that supports leaders, aspiring authors, and changemakers in gaining clarity, building confidence, and taking aligned action. Through personalized coaching, workshops, and speaking, RB Jumpstart Coaching helps individuals strengthen self-leadership, share their stories through writing, and create meaningful impact in their communities and careers.
Important:
Expiration Date: July 30th, 2026.
Starting bid
Valid for one instructor-guided workshop for 2 people. Does not include glazing.
Important:
Expires December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Total Value: $120
Enjoy an unconventional night out in Vancouver with:
Starting bid
Value: $400
Podcast Jumpstart Package from The Fountainhead Network Coworking & Media Space.
Consultation: A comprehensive 2 hour discussion to understand your podcast goals and vision, target audience, and content ideas.
Podcast Setup: Assistance with selecting and setting up the right equipment, software, and hosting platform for your podcast.
Branding and Design: Tutorial on branding programs and referrals to help assist you with branding your podcast.
Content Strategy: Development of a content strategy, including topic brainstorming, and guest interviews.
Promotion and Distribution: Guidance on how to promote and distribute your podcast effectively to reach your target audience.
Starting bid
Total Value: $176
Enjoy an adventurous night out in Vancouver with:
Starting bid
Total Value: $500
Feel like your best self in front of the camera with this package including:
Important:
Photoshoot must be booked a minimum of 10 days in advance.
Makeup application must be booked before September 2026.
Starting bid
2 admission tickets to The Improv Centre! https://theimprovcentre.ca/
Important:
Starting bid
Two Mat Class Passes (Applies to ALL Mat, ALL Strength, or ALL Flow classes).
Two Reformer Class Passes (Applies to ALL Reformer and ALL Chair classes).
ALL Studio is a premier Pilates studio in Vancouver, BC. Founded on the belief that fitness should be a conversation with your body rather than a battle against it, we offer a unique blend of Pilates (Reformer, Chair and Mat), strength training, and nervous-system-aware instruction.
Important:
Must redeem within 6 months.
Starting bid
Total Value: $313
Indulge in the fun and adventure of Victoria with this package including:
Starting bid
Value: $500
1 hour workshop on Period, Puberty and Performance with Prime Health for coaches and parents or athletes.
Prime Health is a performance and wellbeing company that helps individuals build resilience by understanding how their bodies actually work. Through our Body Intelligence approach, we support people in recognizing and responding to what the body communicates—under stress, in performance, through change, and across the lifespan.
Our services integrate education, coaching, and practical tools that address hormones, puberty, recovery, stress, and nervous system regulation—factors that quietly shape health and performance, whether they’re acknowledged or not. Body Intelligence brings these influences into awareness without alarmism or oversimplification, empowering people to make informed, sustainable choices that support long-term vitality.
Important:
Expires July 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $149
One Complimentary Registration To: BECOMING Align Your life. Expand your impact.
Ready to uncover the hidden beliefs that have been holding you back — and step confidently into the woman you are becoming? Becoming is a transformational online experience designed to help you reconnect with your true identity, build self-trust, and create lasting change from the inside out.
6-Module Self-Paced Online Course.
Life Coaching with Laurie:
Start claiming the life you desire with Certified Life Coach, Laurie Shopland. You deserve it all—abundant health, a rewarding career, and a joyful personal life. But sometimes your blind spots can get in the way and create limitations you weren’t even aware existed.
Laurie’s powerful process empowers women in business to overcome these obstacles and realize their bold and beautiful potential. Discover a new approach to life coaching that leads to transformative, life-changing results.
Important:
Must be redeemed by June 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Total Value: $230
Pamper yourself with this package including:
Starting bid
Value: $249
Soul Clarity Session - 60 mins
A private 1:1 experience designed to help you reconnect to your inner wisdom and return to your center.
This session offers a steady, supportive space to slow down and listen to what is truly unfolding within you. Whether you are facing a transition, carrying emotional weight, questioning your next step, or simply feeling disconnected from yourself, this is a space to reset and realign.
Together, we gently explore what is present without judgment or pressure to “fix” anything. Through guided reflection and intuitive inquiry, you will gain clarity around what feels true, what no longer serves you, and what wants to emerge next.
This session may include:
• Emotional processing with grounded support
• Strengthening self-trust and intuitive decision-making
• Clarifying next aligned steps
• Releasing internal pressure and reconnecting to personal integrity
• Creating space for stillness, insight, and renewal
You will leave with:
• Greater emotional and mental clarity
• A renewed sense of calm and inner steadiness
• Clear next steps aligned with your values
• A deeper connection to your authentic self
This is an opportunity to pause, reset, and move forward with confidence and self-trust.
Important:
Starting bid
New Moon declutters offices, closets, rooms, garages and kitchens as well as build and install furniture and closets to make the new systems work efficiently.
We are a professional organizing service that believes everyone deserves the peace that a tidy home or office can bring. We help seniors downsize, young people keep all their activity supplies organized, and mom's family calendars run more smoothly with efficient systems that all family members can follow. We will organize items into Keep, Donate, Sell and Discard piles then put them all away. All donation items leave with us so the client no longer has to deal with the clutter. We understand change is stressful and will be careful with your space and time to make the new freer phase feel good!
Starting bid
2 x $60 gift card to be used on Riversol's website.
At Riversol, we see skincare differently - through the eyes of a visionary, award-winning dermatologist who believes that science and nature can work in perfect harmony. We understand that real people want results they can see and feel, without irritation, confusion, or compromise. So we set out to create a skincare line that’s powerful, gentle, and grounded in the calm, restorative spirit of Canada’s West Coast.
That’s how we created Riversol: dermatologist-developed formulas that harness the strength of Beta-T, a natural antioxidant found in the resilient Red Cedar tree. Every product is a reflection of our belief that clinical-grade efficacy can come from the purity of nature. From lightweight daily moisturizers to advanced anti-aging treatments, each formula is carefully crafted in Vancouver to restore balance, protect sensitive skin, and reveal your natural glow - no matter your age or skin type.
At Riversol, we don’t just make skincare; we’re redefining what it means to care for your skin. Made right here in Canada, our products are designed with intention, backed by decades of dermatological research and expertise, and inspired by the landscape that surrounds us: clean air, clear water, and natural strength. This is skincare that’s honest, effective, and made to keep your skin - and your confidence - naturally radiant.
Starting bid
Total Value: $162
Have an indoor adventure with:
Important:
Passes to Kidtropolis must be used by Oct. 31, 2026.
Starting bid
2 Adult day tickets for the Sea to Sky Gondola.
Important:
Expires Apr. 13, 2027
Starting bid
8 Week Online Training Program with Jenna Maye Fitness.
Workouts are 30 mins each, 2 days a week on your schedule.
Equipment needed:
Starting bid
Two tickets to Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival's 2026 Season. These vouchers may be exchanged for tickets to any regular evening or matinee performance of either The Merry Wives of Windsor or Macbeth from June to September 2026.
Important:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!