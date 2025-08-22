Flower Drawing and Watercolour Class

Join artist and teacher Beth Lenco for a relaxing afternoon of flower drawing and watercolour. This mini artist retreat is all about slowing down, enjoying the process, and rediscovering the joy of seeing. You'll explore techniques to improve your drawing skills, cultivate a creative practice, and deepen your appreciation of colour and nature’s simple beauty.





Perfect for all skill levels. Please bring your own supplies (full list provided upon registration). Seasonal flowers and vases will be provided — feel free to bring a favourite bloom from home.



