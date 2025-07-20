The Friendship Shop

Advent is a season of preparing our hearts for the arrival of Jesus, God’s greatest gift. This seven lesson unit invites Friends to go deeper than the Christmas story and experience why it truly is Good News of Great Joy for all people.



Together you will discover Jesus’ forever story, the call to tell the Good News, the family tree of God’s promises, the light that breaks through the darkness, His inner circle, and the Servant King who came close to us. The unit concludes with a joyful celebration that reminds Friends they are part of Jesus’ inner circle too.



Good News of Great Joy equips leaders to go beyond a single Christmas lesson. It provides a season of preparation and discovery, helping Friends experience the depth of God’s plan, the wonder of His greatest gift, and the joy of carrying Jesus’ light into their lives and communities.