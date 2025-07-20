The Friendship Shop

Offered by
Advent is a season of preparing our hearts for the arrival of Jesus, God’s greatest gift. This seven lesson unit invites Friends to go deeper than the Christmas story and experience why it truly is Good News of Great Joy for all people.
Together you will discover Jesus’ forever story, the call to tell the Good News, the family tree of God’s promises, the light that breaks through the darkness, His inner circle, and the Servant King who came close to us. The unit concludes with a joyful celebration that reminds Friends they are part of Jesus’ inner circle too.
Good News of Great Joy equips leaders to go beyond a single Christmas lesson. It provides a season of preparation and discovery, helping Friends experience the depth of God’s plan, the wonder of His greatest gift, and the joy of carrying Jesus’ light into their lives and communities.
The All Access Pass gives you unlimited digital access to all currently available curriculum listed here— plus automatic access to any new units/lessons released in 2025. Download, print, and share with your team anytime. One simple purchase at a discounted rate! *Does not include Sticker Packs or Hats.
Help Friends discover their true identity in Christ! This 6-lesson unit helps Friends understand their worth in God's eyes. Lessons include learning about what it means to be a child of God, a new creation, a uniquely created member of the Body of Christ as well as the security of God's love and a true home with Him in heaven.
Discover the power of community! God designed everyone for connection. This 7-lesson unity explores the biblical roots of community, its importance in our lives, and how to live it out. Learn together with your Friends how to build authentic relationships, serve others, and experience the joy of belonging!
Ignite your Friends' faith with the powerful story of Elijah! This 7-lesson unit explores how God used Elijah's life and faith to bring hope and challenge to those around him. Friends will discover how to trust God's provision in every situation, find confidence in His plan and instructions, and understand how God empowers them in impossible situations. They'll learn that God is the One True God, recognize His presence in unexpected ways, and realize how He equips them to serve Him. "Elijah: Fiery Faith" will inspire your Friends to live confidently with God, seeing His hand at work in their lives every day!
This single lesson will introduce Friends to the terms and concepts related to Advent and includes a daily devotional activity created specifically with our groups in mind and in heart! As Friends get ready to celebrate Christmas they will be reminded to keep looking for Jesus!
This single lesson shares a pivotal moment in the life of Zacchaeus. Friends will learn that as a tax collector, he was often excluded and felt like an outsider. Zacchaeus yearned for a glimpse of Jesus. When Jesus not only saw him, but called him by name and invited himself to his home, it was a life-changing moment. This extraordinary act of kindness demonstrated God's unconditional love and acceptance, proving that everyone has a place in God's family. This lesson was originally part of a special Belonging Bundle that included a banner activity and supplies. Banner and supplies is not included here.
Observe the power of peacemaking! This single lesson, ideal for around September 30th (Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation), explores God's heart for justice and reconciliation. Help Friends discover how they can embody His Kingdom by building bridges and fostering peace within their community.
Discover the power of promises! This single lesson, ideal for around September 30th (Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation), explores how keeping promises fosters unity. Learn how God values truth and how living it out reflects His love.
Add a splash of creativity to your group time or send home for continued connection! This Friendship-themed set includes four printable colouring pages— Fall, Canada Day, Valentine’s, and a general Friendship design— created to spark joy and meaningful moments for adult participants of all abilities.
Pack of 20 stickers (10 of each design). Each sticker is roughly 2x2 inches. Price includes shipping lettermail with Canada Post.
