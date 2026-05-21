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Focused Dreams Forward Foundation

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Focused Dreams Forward Foundation's Silent Auction

4 Night Luxury Trip for 2 at Villa Coby in Antigua & Barbuda item
4 Night Luxury Trip for 2 at Villa Coby in Antigua & Barbuda
$3,250

Starting bid

Value: $6,500

Winning bidder will experience a 4-night Caribbean Escape for Two (2) to Villa Coby in Jolly Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda, consisting of:

  • Four (4) night accommodation at Villa Coby Round-trip in a boutique villa with pool
  • Two (2) round-trip economy class airline tickets ($700 max, subject to availability) from a Toronto Pearson International Airport to V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda.
  • One (1) private chef service experience during the stay (one day – breakfast and lunch or dinner)
  • Choice of one complimentary tour or excursion for two (2) people from a list of Stingray City Or Eat and Lime Food Tour.(subject to availability)

    This prize is provided in partnership with Villa Coby Antigua and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA Canada) **Note Accommodation Blackout

    TERMS & CONDITIONS
  • Reservation must be made within twelve (12) months of the auction award date.
  • Travel must be completed within eighteen (18) months of the award date.
  • Prize is valid for two (2) guests only.
  • All travelers must possess a valid passport for international travel, valid for 6 months beyond date of travel
  • Primary traveler must be 21 years of age or older.
  • Additional costs apply (including refundable security deposit, travel insurance, applicable taxes and any optional upgrades or extras)
  • Booking and fulfilment must be done through provided Travel Agent and Prize Partners

    TRAVEL INSURANCE & HEALTH
    The winner and any travelling guests are responsible for securing their own travel insurance. All travellers must be in good health and medically fit to travel at the time of booking and departure. Any costs related to medical treatment, travel disruptions, or emergencies are the sole responsibility of the traveller

    **Dates - The package is NOT VALID during the following periods:
    2026
    EASTER – 4/1 – 4/7
    CANADA DAY– 7/2 – 7/7
    CARNIVAL – 7/23 – 8/6
    LABOR DAY- 9/2 – 9/8
    THANKSGIVING – 8/10 - 12/10
    CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR – 12/13 -1/10

    2027
    MARCH BREAK (CAN)- 3/15 - 3/19
    EASTER – 3/25 – 4/6
    CANADA DAY – 7/1 – 7/6
    CARNIVAL- 7/30- 8/5
    LABOR DAY – 9/2 – 9/7
    THANKSGIVING –7/10 -11/13
    CHRISTMAS /NEW YEAR – 12/13– 1/10

Additional blackout dates may apply for any dates already booked at Villa Coby at the time of redemption or flight restrictions . All reservations are subject to availability


The prize winner and their guest are responsible for the following:

  • Refundable security deposit of $1,000 USD required at time of booking Antigua and Barbuda government levy accommodation tax of $5 USD per person per night
  • Groceries, food, beverages, and specialty meal requests Additional chef services beyond the one included in experience
  • Additional transportation beyond the included airport transfers Tours, excursions, experiences, or activities beyond the included experience.
  • Golf fees (guests may access special rates through Cedar Valley Golf Course)
  • Any services not expressly included in the prize package Villa Coby offers access to a dedicated driver and concierge services who can assist with arranging transportation, rental vehicles, tours, and experiences. These services are available at additional cost to the traveler(s).

    Transferability & Use:
  • Prize may be transferred once with written notice and approval by Villa Coby and Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prize may not be resold, auctioned, or used for commercial purposes. House Rules & Security: A refundable security/damage deposit is required prior to arrival. Guests must comply with all standard Villa Coby house rules. Any damages beyond normal wear and tear are the financial responsibility of the guest
Signed Scottie Barnes Jersey item
Signed Scottie Barnes Jersey item
Signed Scottie Barnes Jersey
$425

Starting bid

Value: $825

Signed Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes Jersey WHITE

2-Night Hotel X Retreat Experience item
2-Night Hotel X Retreat Experience item
2-Night Hotel X Retreat Experience
$750

Starting bid

Value: $1,500


Includes a 2-night retreat in a King Bed Croner accommodation at Hotel X in Toronto.


Valid for booking until May 31, 2027.

Blackout dates include but not limited to May 1 - July 15, 2026.

2 Tickets to Blue Jays HEINZ CLUB 328 Ballpark Experience item
2 Tickets to Blue Jays HEINZ CLUB 328 Ballpark Experience item
2 Tickets to Blue Jays HEINZ CLUB 328 Ballpark Experience
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300

Game Day: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Time: 7:07 PM
Venue: Rogers Centre - Toronto

Section 110, Row 14, Seats 5-6


Heinz Club 328 is unlike any other space at Rogers Centre, featuring member-exclusive BBQ-inspired items, ballpark favourites and signature cocktails. Food and beverage is conveniently available for purchase directly within Heinz Club 328.

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