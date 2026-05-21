Focused Dreams Forward Foundation's Silent Auction

($700 max, subject to availability) from a Toronto Pearson International Airport to V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua and Barbuda.

during the stay (one day – breakfast and lunch or dinner)

(2) people from a list of Stingray City Or Eat and Lime Food Tour.(subject to availability)

Reservation must be made within twelve (12) months of the auction award date.

Travel must be completed within eighteen (18) months of the award date.

All travelers must possess a valid passport for international travel, valid for 6 months beyond date of travel

Booking and fulfilment must be done through provided Travel Agent and Prize Partners

The winner and any travelling guests are responsible for securing their own travel insurance. All travellers must be in good health and medically fit to travel at the time of booking and departure. Any costs related to medical treatment, travel disruptions, or emergencies are the sole responsibility of the traveller

2026

EASTER – 4/1 – 4/7

CANADA DAY– 7/2 – 7/7

CARNIVAL – 7/23 – 8/6

LABOR DAY- 9/2 – 9/8

THANKSGIVING – 8/10 - 12/10

CHRISTMAS/NEW YEAR – 12/13 -1/10

2027

MARCH BREAK (CAN)- 3/15 - 3/19

EASTER – 3/25 – 4/6

CANADA DAY – 7/1 – 7/6

CARNIVAL- 7/30- 8/5

LABOR DAY – 9/2 – 9/7

THANKSGIVING –7/10 -11/13

CHRISTMAS /NEW YEAR – 12/13– 1/10