Focused Dreams Forward Foundation's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: $6,500
Winning bidder will experience a 4-night Caribbean Escape for Two (2) to Villa Coby in Jolly Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda, consisting of:
Additional blackout dates may apply for any dates already booked at Villa Coby at the time of redemption or flight restrictions . All reservations are subject to availability
The prize winner and their guest are responsible for the following:
Starting bid
Value: $825
Signed Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes Jersey WHITE
Starting bid
Value: $1,500
Includes a 2-night retreat in a King Bed Croner accommodation at Hotel X in Toronto.
Valid for booking until May 31, 2027.
Blackout dates include but not limited to May 1 - July 15, 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Game Day: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Time: 7:07 PM
Venue: Rogers Centre - Toronto
Section 110, Row 14, Seats 5-6
Heinz Club 328 is unlike any other space at Rogers Centre, featuring member-exclusive BBQ-inspired items, ballpark favourites and signature cocktails. Food and beverage is conveniently available for purchase directly within Heinz Club 328.
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