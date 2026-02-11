Friends of Garneau Society

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Friends of Garneau Society

About this raffle

FOGS Playground Raffle Spring 2026

One chance of winning!
$10

With this ticket you get ONE chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales.

Quadruple the fun!
$20
This includes 4 tickets

You get FOUR chances to win!
Each ticket gives you a chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales!

The bigger the better!
$50
This includes 20 tickets

You get TWENTY chances to win!
Each ticket give you a chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales!

Jackpot!
$100
This includes 100 tickets

You get ONE HUNDRED chances to win!
Each ticket give you a chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!