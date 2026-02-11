FOGS Playground Raffle Spring 2026

About this raffle
With this ticket you get ONE chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales.
You get FOUR chances to win!
Each ticket gives you a chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales!
You get TWENTY chances to win!
Each ticket give you a chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales!
You get ONE HUNDRED chances to win!
Each ticket give you a chance to win half of the total money that is raised through ticket sales!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!