Cocktail Ticket for 2026-2027

5020 Av. Jefo

Saint-Hyacinthe, QC J2R 1V1, Canada

Ticket
$250

Your ticket grants you access to an inspiring evening featuring a cocktail reception, included drinks, meaningful networking with industry leaders, and the opportunity to directly support the next generation in agriculture and agri-food.

Platinum Partnership $15,000 - 6 cocktail tickets item
Platinum Partnership $15,000 - 6 cocktail tickets
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Platinum Partnership $15,000 includes: • Six (6) tickets for the cocktail dinner • Valuation & implementation of a signature philanthropic project • Speech by a representative • Presentation of a check + Official photo • Logo on a paper publication** Depending on availability • Logo on the thank you publication on social media • Logo in email communications • Thank you at the cocktail dinner

Major Partnership $10,000 - 4 cocktail tickets item
Major Partnership $10,000 - 4 cocktail tickets
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Major Partnership $10,000 includes: • Four (4) tickets for the cocktail dinner • Speech by a representative • Presentation of a check + Official photo • Logo on a paper publication** Depending on availability • Logo on the thank you publication on social media • Logo in email communications • Thank you at the cocktail dinner

Heritage Partnership $7,500 - 2 cocktail tickets item
Heritage Partnership $7,500 - 2 cocktail tickets
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Heritage Partnership $7,500 includes: • Two (2) tickets for the cocktail dinner • Logo in email communications • Thank you at the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the screens in the room

Heritage Partnership $5,000 - 2 cocktail tickets item
Heritage Partnership $5,000 - 2 cocktail tickets
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Heritage Partnership $5,000 includes: • Two (2) tickets for the cocktail dinner • Logo on the thank you publication on social media • Logo in email communications • Thank you at the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the screens in the room

Future Partnership $4,000 - 2 cocktail tickets item
Future Partnership $4,000 - 2 cocktail tickets
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Future Partnership $4,000 includes: • Two (2) tickets for the cocktail dinner • Logo in email communications • Acknowledgment during the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the room screens

Future Partnership $3,000 - 2 cocktail tickets item
Future Partnership $3,000 - 2 cocktail tickets
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Future Partnership $3,000 includes: • Two (2) tickets for the cocktail dinner • Logo in email communications • Acknowledgment during the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the room screens

Vision Partnership $2,500 - 1 cocktail ticket item
Vision Partnership $2,500 - 1 cocktail ticket
$2,500

Vision Partnership $2,500 includes: • One (1) ticket for the cocktail dinner • Acknowledgment during the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the room screens

Vision Partnership $2,000 - 1 cocktail ticket item
Vision Partnership $2,000 - 1 cocktail ticket
$2,000

Vision Partnership $2,000 includes: • One (1) ticket for the cocktail dinner • Acknowledgment during the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the room screens

Vision Partnership $1,500 - 1 cocktail ticket item
Vision Partnership $1,500 - 1 cocktail ticket
$1,500

Vision Partnership $1,500 includes: • One (1) ticket for the cocktail dinner • Acknowledgment during the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the room screens

Partnership Vision $1,000 - 1 cocktail ticket item
Partnership Vision $1,000 - 1 cocktail ticket
$1,000

Partnership Vision $1,000 includes: • One (1) ticket for the cocktail dinner • Acknowledgment during the cocktail dinner • Logo on the website • Logo on the room screens

