ST. STEPHEN SYRIAC ORTHODOX CHURCH

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ST. STEPHEN SYRIAC ORTHODOX CHURCH

About this event

Food Drive for the Needy

388 Ottawa Street S

Kitchener, ON N2M 3P4, Canada

Bread
Free

Preferably  Dempster or Wonder.(4 Loaves)

Cheese
Free

Kraft or Black Diamond( 22pcs per package)

Qty: 50 piece( 3 packs)

Mayo
Free

Hellman's big jar of Mayo

Qty:  1 big Jar of Mayo

Turkey
Free

Brand: Maple Leaf

Qty: 500 gm per pack size. Total 2 packets

Ham
Free

Brand: Maple Leaf
Qty: 500 gm per pack size.Total 2 packets

Banana
Free

 Qty: 25 pieces

Orange
Free

 Qty: 25 pieces

Rice Krispies
Free

mini Rice Krispies packet (May have multiple mini packets in a big packet)

Qty: 2 boxes

Water
Free

Small bottle 50 nos.

Ziplock
Free

 50 ziplock bags

Brown Bag
Free

50 Brown bags

Add a donation for ST. STEPHEN SYRIAC ORTHODOX CHURCH

$

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