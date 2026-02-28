Food Drive for the Needy

About this event
Preferably Dempster or Wonder.(4 Loaves)
Kraft or Black Diamond( 22pcs per package)
Qty: 50 piece( 3 packs)
Hellman's big jar of Mayo
Qty: 1 big Jar of Mayo
Brand: Maple Leaf
Qty: 500 gm per pack size. Total 2 packets
Brand: Maple Leaf
Qty: 500 gm per pack size.Total 2 packets
Qty: 25 pieces
Qty: 25 pieces
mini Rice Krispies packet (May have multiple mini packets in a big packet)
Qty: 2 boxes
Small bottle 50 nos.
50 ziplock bags
50 Brown bags
$
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