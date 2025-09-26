Selkirk Grad 2026 Fundraiser

Pancake Mix item
Pancake Mix
$20

Just add pantry basics and flip for smiles.


Mix makes 15-20 pancakes, depending on size.


Ingredients: Flour, sugar, baking powder, salt

Muffin Mix item
Muffin Mix
$20

Fresh, warm muffins in minutes — perfect for lunch kits and snack breaks.


Mix makes 24 muffins.


Ingredients: Flour, sugars, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, salt

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix item
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
$20

Chewy-meets-crisp classic; bake & watch them disappear.


Mix makes 24 - 36, depending on the size of cookie.


Ingredients: Flour, sugars, oats, chocolate chips, baking soda, salt

Ginger Cookie Mix item
Ginger Cookie Mix
$20

Warm spice & a gentle snap — the taste of home.


Mix makes 24 - 36 cookies.


Ingredients: Flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, citrus zest

Trio of Dips item
Trio of Dips
$20

Three blends for veggies, chips, and last-minute gatherings.


Mix makes 2 cups per dip.


Ranch:  Salt, sugar, onion, garlic powder, mustard powder, parsley, thyme, pepper, citric acid


Dill:  Dill, parsley, pepper, dried chives, onion powder, celery salt, citric acid


Taco: chili powder, cayenne, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, paprika, salt, sugar

Add a donation for Kimberley Wellness Foundation

$

