Selkirk Grad 2026 Fundraiser

Just add pantry basics and flip for smiles.
Mix makes 15-20 pancakes, depending on size.
Ingredients: Flour, sugar, baking powder, salt
Fresh, warm muffins in minutes — perfect for lunch kits and snack breaks.
Mix makes 24 muffins.
Ingredients: Flour, sugars, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, salt
Chewy-meets-crisp classic; bake & watch them disappear.
Mix makes 24 - 36, depending on the size of cookie.
Ingredients: Flour, sugars, oats, chocolate chips, baking soda, salt
Warm spice & a gentle snap — the taste of home.
Mix makes 24 - 36 cookies.
Ingredients: Flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, citrus zest
Three blends for veggies, chips, and last-minute gatherings.
Mix makes 2 cups per dip.
Ranch: Salt, sugar, onion, garlic powder, mustard powder, parsley, thyme, pepper, citric acid
Dill: Dill, parsley, pepper, dried chives, onion powder, celery salt, citric acid
Taco: chili powder, cayenne, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, paprika, salt, sugar
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!