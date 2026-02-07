York Pride

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York Pride

About this event

Food/Refreshment 2026

200 Doug Duncan Dr

Newmarket, ON L3Y 3Y9, Canada

Food/Refreshment Vendor Permit item
Food/Refreshment Vendor Permit
$475

If you sell food or beverages, including concession snacks and homemade or factory-made products. Power and tent weighting services are not included and must be purchased separately. You are responsible for your tent, table, chairs, and lighting. Each permit space is for a 10x10 space. Additional vendor spots can be purchased below.

Price is Tax Inclusive ($420.35+HST)

Power Requirements: (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug) item
Power Requirements: (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug)
$67.80

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit

Additional (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug) item
Additional (2) 15A/120V circuits (Standard Plug)
$45.20

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit

Power Requirements: 30A 240V connections item
Power Requirements: 30A 240V connections
$90.40

Please provide your own twist lock 30A. (Adapter & Cable)

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit

Tent Weighting Services item
Tent Weighting Services
$125

Tents must be safely operated without the use of stakes. Tents failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be permitted to set up on-site. Should you require additional anchoring support, weighted plastic or cinderblocks can be provided. This ensures that 50 lbs/22 kg of weight is distributed on each leg of the tent, totalling 200 lbs/44kg so that the tent can operate safely in high-wind conditions. Please note that all activities or sales are to happen within your 10x10 space; please respect everyone's space on-site.

Extra 10'x10' Space item
Extra 10'x10' Space
$169.50

Tax inclusive.

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