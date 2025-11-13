For Gaza's Children: Fundraiser Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
$
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A PAY IT FORWARD TICKET:
Buy an extra ticket and gift it to a family newly arrived in Montreal from Gaza. Your generosity will help us share this moment with them!
Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, opportunity to participate in the auction and more!
Reduced price for students - Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, opportunity to participate in the auction and more!
Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances and kids activities!
Free entry for children ages 3 & under! Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances and kids activities!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!