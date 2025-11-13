The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

For Gaza's Children: Fundraiser Dinner

1340 Rue Notre Dame #1

Lachine, QC H8S 2C8, Canada

Pay It Forward–Buy an Extra Ticket For a Newcomer from Gaza!
$70

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A PAY IT FORWARD TICKET:


Buy an extra ticket and gift it to a family newly arrived in Montreal from Gaza. Your generosity will help us share this moment with them!

General admission
$70

Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, opportunity to participate in the auction and more!

General Admission - Student
$50

Reduced price for students - Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, opportunity to participate in the auction and more!

General Admission - Children (Ages 4-12)
$30

Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances and kids activities!

General Admission - Children (Ages 3 & Under)
Free

Free entry for children ages 3 & under! Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances and kids activities!

