For Graduates Attending Pinning Only! Additional Guest Ticket (x1) Available for Limited Time!

Only graduates who have already purchased a ticket for the McMaster & Accelerated pinning ceremony are eligible to buy these additional guest tickets.





Each attending graduate may purchase up to ONE additional guest ticket.





Please ensure the guest ticket is for the correct site!





Guest tickets are charged at $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all expenses that made this Pinning Ceremony possible. Thank you!