McMaster University Nursing Student Society
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McMaster University Nursing Student Society

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McMaster University Nursing Student Society

About this event

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For Graduates Attending Pinning Only! Additional Guest Ticket (x1) Available for Limited Time!

1280 Main St W

Hamilton, ON L8S 4L8, Canada

Add a donation for McMaster University Nursing Student Society

$

McMaster & Accelerated - Additional Guest Ticket
$5

Only graduates who have already purchased a ticket for the McMaster & Accelerated pinning ceremony are eligible to buy these additional guest tickets.


Each attending graduate may purchase up to ONE additional guest ticket.


Please ensure the guest ticket is for the correct site!


Guest tickets are charged at $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all expenses that made this Pinning Ceremony possible. Thank you!

Mohwak & Bridging - Additional Guest Ticket
$5

Only graduates who have already purchased a ticket for the Mohwak & Bridging pinning ceremony are eligible to buy these additional guest tickets.


Each attending graduate may purchase up to ONE additional guest ticket.


Please ensure the guest ticket is for the correct site!


Guest tickets are charged at $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all expenses that made this Pinning Ceremony possible. Thank you!

Conestoga - Additional Guest Ticket (Copy)
$5

Only graduates who have already purchased a ticket for the Conestoga pinning ceremony are eligible to buy these additional guest tickets.


Each attending graduate may purchase up to ONE additional guest ticket.


Please ensure the guest ticket is for the correct site!


Guest tickets are charged at $5.00 each. All proceeds will be donated back to McMaster University's Nursing Student Society to help reimburse all expenses that made this Pinning Ceremony possible. Thank you!

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