For the Love of Dance Auction

Value: $650
[pick up at VBS office]
Signature Photography Experience with Cedar & Bark Photography.
Celebrate your pet with a Signature Photography Experience designed to create timeless artwork for your home. This exclusive package includes:
✔ A weekday photography session at a beautiful, agreed-upon location (within 50km of Chilliwack, BC)
✔ One handcrafted 11x14 matted fine art print of your chosen image
✔ A personalized reveal and ordering appointment (in-studio or via Zoom)
Please note: This experience focuses on creating lasting artwork for your home. Digital files are not included. A web-sized version of each purchased printed image is included for easy online sharing.
Value: $150
[pick up at VBS office]
$150 Necklace & Earring Set from LanaBetty's Mantra Collection.
The Mantra Collection is a combination of thoughtful art and gentle reminders to support and guide you through your day. Each pendant is imbued with a mystical formula of invocation, each inscribed with its own unique mantra; a small message of strength and encouragement to find your path, wherever it may lead.
Both the pendant and matching drop earrings feature original art by LanaBetty of a solitaire gemstone, embraced by laurel leaves. The laurel leaves are symbolic of victory - to be triumphant, especially when you are on your own. The backside of the pendant features the word, "shine bright".
This set embodies the idea that you can shine bright. "Find strength in solitude and remember to stand tall in the face of adversity."
• Set is in sterling silver.
• Pendant measures 20mm in diameter.
• Necklace features an 18 inch box chain with a small extender.
• Each earring measures 15mm wide and hangs down 40mm.
Value: $1,200
[Digital item]
Two Nights of Accommodation in a Fairmont Room at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler
4599 Chateau Boulevard
Whistler, BC
Enjoy a luxurious 2-night stay at the prestigious Fairmont Chateau Whistler, nestled in the heart of the breathtaking Whistler Blackcomb resort.
This package includes two nights of accommodation in a Fairmont Room.
Valid until December 15, 2026. Cannot be redeemed during blackout dates (Dec. 15 2025 - Jan 05, 2026). Valid for up to 2 adults and 2 children per room.
Includes applicable taxes and resort fee. All Reservations subject to availability.
Value: $1,100
[pick up at VBS office]
18-Hole Round of Golf for 4 with Power Carts at Quilchena Golf and Country Club.
3551 Granville Avenue
Richmond, BC
Nestled within 120 acres of natural beauty, Quilchena Golf and Country Club offers a premier golfing experience in Richmond. Our meticulously maintained course features tree-lined fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and well-kept greens, providing both challenge and enjoyment for golfers of all skill levels.
With a variety of tee options, players can tailor their experience to their preferences. Beyond the course, our vibrant community hosts a range of events, fostering camaraderie among Members. Whether you’re seeking competitive play or leisurely rounds, Quilchena provides an exceptional environment for all enthusiasts.
Value: $750
[Digital item]
Creative Dance Photography Session from Gemini Visuals Creative Photography.
For 1 dancer in studio or on location. Location must be approved by photographer. Not applicable to rain, flour or paint sessions.
Includes headshots (if desired), a $750 image credit, and 20% off any purchases.
For use by October 1, 2026.
Value: $132
[Digital item]
One (1) Gyrotonic OR Pilates Semi-Private Class, for you and a friend, at Spiral Movement Arts.
Expires October 31, 2026.
#201 - 106 West 1st Street
North Vancouver, BC
Contact by phone or text at (604) 789-4772 or by email at [email protected]
Value: $107
[Digital item]
One (1) Gyrotonic OR Pilates Private Class at Spiral Movement Arts.
Expires October 31, 2026.
#201 - 106 West 1st Street
North Vancouver, BC
Contact by phone or text at (604) 789-4772 or by email at [email protected]
Value: $264
[Digital item]
Two (2) Gyrotonic OR Pilates Semi-Private Classes, for you and a friend at Spiral Movement Arts.
Expires October 31, 2026.
#201 - 106 West 1st Street
North Vancouver, BC
Contact by phone or text at (604) 789-4772 or by email at [email protected]
Value: $80
[pick up at VBS office]
Stoneware Vase by John Young.
This distinctive vase by Vancouver ceramic artist John Young combines bold form with refined glazing. The vessel’s rounded body rises to a striking, sculptural lip — an asymmetrical opening that gives the piece a contemporary edge while still honouring traditional wheel-thrown techniques.
Finished in deep earthy tones with subtle metallic highlights, the surface shifts beautifully with the light, enhancing its presence as both a functional vase and a stand-alone work of art.
Approximate dimensions: [4" diameter/8"height]
John Young is a Vancouver-based ceramic artist creating functional pottery that balances imagination with tradition. Working primarily in wheel-thrown and altered stoneware, his pieces explore the possibilities of clay through both soda and wood firing techniques.
With a background in industrial design, John brings a deep respect for process to his craft. His focus is on honest, balanced forms that pair everyday utility with everyday beauty, offering fresh ways to experience function and artistry in daily life.
John’s work has been exhibited at the Shadbolt Centre in Burnaby, and he has received recognition from the Fraser Valley Potters Guild Association, including an Honorable Mention in 2024 and the Award of Merit at the Guild’s 50th anniversary show in 2025.
Value: $200
[pick up at VBS office]
Stoneware Bowl by John Young.
This striking hand-crafted bowl by Vancouver ceramic artist John Young is a perfect blend of utility and artistry.
The wide, open form showcases a lustrous interior glaze in rich coppery-brown tones, contrasted by a textured black pebbled exterior that invites both touch and visual interest. Elegant yet sturdy, this wheel-thrown stoneware piece is ideal as a centerpiece for a dining table, a serving vessel for gatherings, or a sculptural accent in the home.
Approximate dimensions: [14" diameter/4.75" height]
John Young is a Vancouver-based ceramic artist creating functional pottery that balances imagination with tradition. Working primarily in wheel-thrown and altered stoneware, his pieces explore the possibilities of clay through both soda and wood firing techniques.
With a background in industrial design, John brings a deep respect for process to his craft. His focus is on honest, balanced forms that pair everyday utility with everyday beauty, offering fresh ways to experience function and artistry in daily life.
John’s work has been exhibited at the Shadbolt Centre in Burnaby, and he has received recognition from the Fraser Valley Potters Guild Association, including an Honorable Mention in 2024 and the Award of Merit at the Guild’s 50th anniversary show in 2025.
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
Stoneware Platter by John Young.
This sculptural platter by Vancouver ceramic artist John Young is a striking statement piece that merges form and function. Resting on four angled feet, the vessel rises gracefully at both ends, creating a dynamic silhouette that feels both modern and timeless. The interior is finished in a warm, earthy glaze while the rim and exterior feature layered green and black tones with a woodgrain-like texture, giving the piece a rich organic presence.
Approximate dimensions: [10" width/12.5" length]
John Young is a Vancouver-based ceramic artist creating functional pottery that balances imagination with tradition. Working primarily in wheel-thrown and altered stoneware, his pieces explore the possibilities of clay through both soda and wood firing techniques.
With a background in industrial design, John brings a deep respect for process to his craft. His focus is on honest, balanced forms that pair everyday utility with everyday beauty, offering fresh ways to experience function and artistry in daily life.
John’s work has been exhibited at the Shadbolt Centre in Burnaby, and he has received recognition from the Fraser Valley Potters Guild Association, including an Honorable Mention in 2024 and the Award of Merit at the Guild’s 50th anniversary show in 2025.
Value: $500
[Digital item]
2 Roundtrip Flights anywhere Flair Airlines flies.
Roundtrip flights valued up to $500 (taxes and fees are included). Cannot be redeemed on Flair Connect.
Flights can be booked up to 7 days prior to travel, subject to availability at the time of booking.
Travel must be completed by February 28, 2026.
Blackout dates between December 18, 2025 – January 5, 2026.
Value: $399
[Digital item]
1-Month Membership at Steamoji.
Steamoji mentors kids to develop a Maker Mindset through a fun, inspiring journey by mastering hands-on STEM skills while learning to solve future problems with creativity, adaptability, and resilience.
Value: $150
[pick up at VBS office]
2 Admission Tickets to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.
3735 Capilano Road
North Vancouver, BC
Discover a world of stunning natural beauty, fascinating history and family-friendly activities. Cross the legendary Suspension Bridge, walk through a rainforest canopy with Treetops Adventure, experience an adrenaline-pumping walk above the canyon with Cliffwalk and do so much more!
There’s a reason Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is BC’s most popular attraction.
Not valid during Canyon Lights.
Expires October 1, 2026.
Value: $150
[pick up at VBS office]
Value: $50
[contact by email to receive item]
$50 Gift Card to PlayScape Café.
4892 Main Street
Vancouver, BC
A vibrant cafe and community hub in the heart of Riley Park-Little Mountain. Designed with families in mind, PlayScape Café combines an exceptional food and beverage experience with a safe, engaging play area for children 5 and younger.
Conveniently located at the corner of 33rd and Main in Vancouver, we're thrilled to invite you and your little ones to play, relax and connect.
Value: $189
[Digital item]
2-hour Kayak or Paddleboard Rental for up to 4 people from Vancouver Water Adventures.
Experience Vancouver from a whole new perspective—on the water! This package for four lets you choose between kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding, with two hours of paddling time starting from the iconic Granville Island.
Explore calm, protected waterways and take in unobstructed views of Granville Island, Olympic Village, Science World, and BC Place. Whether you’re gliding past marinas, spotting playful harbour seals, or simply soaking up the sun, it’s the perfect way to spend a day with friends or family.
Your rental includes:
Details:
Discover why Vancouver is a paddler’s paradise—and create your own perfect day on the water.
Granville Island
1812 Boatlift Lane
Vancouver, BC
The certificate does not have an expiry date.
Donated by: Vancouver Water Adventures
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
$100 Gift Card to Southlands Nursery.
Fall/Winter hours
9:00AM – 5:30PM
7-days a week
6550 Balaclava St
Vancouver, BC
Established in 1991, and located in a charming 'equestrian pocket' on Vancouver's upscale westside, this unique area called Southlands is a horse friendly enclave right in the city.
With delicious free coffee always on hand, many people tell us that they come down to the nursery just to experience the beautiful atmosphere.
Value: $50
[Digital item]
$50 Gift Card to Wild Play in Maple Ridge.
Expires December 31, 2026.
23485 Fern Crescent
Maple Ridge, BC
Thrilling ziplines, high ropes courses and axe throwing adventures, just outside of Vancouver, open February – December!
Value: $60
[pick up at VBS office]
1 Annual Membership to the Museum of Anthropology.
University of British Columbia
6393 NW Marine Drive
Vancouver, BC
MOA is committed to promoting awareness and understanding of culturally diverse ways of knowing the world through challenging and innovative programs and partnerships with Indigenous, local and global communities.
MOA supports the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including originating communities’ right to “maintain, control, protect and develop their cultural heritage, traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expression.”
Value: $60
[pick up at VBS office]
2 Admission Tickets to the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Expires October, 2026.
750 Hornby Street
Vancouver, BC
Founded in 1931 on the ancestral and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America’s most innovative visual arts institutions.
The Gallery’s celebrated exhibitions, extensive public programs and emphasis on advancing scholarship all focus on historical and contemporary art from British Columbia and around the world.
Special attention is given to the accomplishments of Indigenous artists, as well as to those of the Asia Pacific region—through the Centre for Global Asias (formerly the Institute of Asian Art) founded in 2014. The Gallery’s exhibitions also explore the impact of images in the larger sphere of visual culture, design and architecture.
Value: $44
[Digital item]
2 General Admission Passes to the Audain Art Museum.
4350 Blackcomb Way
Whistler, BC
The Audain Art Museum is a 56,000-square-foot private museum located in Whistler, that houses the private art collection of Michael Audain.
Designed by Patkau Architects and opened to the public in 2016, it holds a comprehensive permanent collection of British Columbian art.
Value: $75
[pick up at VBS office]
6 Admission Passes to The Adventure Zone (Granville Island).
Kids Market
#230 - 1496 Cartwright St.
Vancouver, BC
These passes are valid until December 2026.
Explore our thrilling Adventure Playground – a multi-level indoor jungle gym with a giant corkscrew slide, where kids can build fortresses from softplay blocks, engage in epic Ball Pit wars, and make new friends along the way!
Experience the magic of our top attraction, the i-Wall interactive game, and rack up tickets in our arcade to win awesome prizes at the Prize Zone!
Value: $150
[Digital item]
Introduction to Bouldering Course for 2 Adults at The Hive Climbing & Fitness.
Includes two weeks unlimited climbing and rentals.
Ages 16+ years.
Expires October 31, 2027.
Welcome to The Hive—where climbing meets health and wellness, community, and education. We’re more than a gym; we’re a place to grow, connect, and challenge yourself.
Visit https://www.hiveclimbing.com/ for locations.
Several years ago, a passionate climber named Andrew Coffey—armed with a background in Experiential Education—set out to build something unique in Vancouver: a bouldering community. He envisioned a space where people could climb, learn, and connect through the shared joy of movement. With Climbing, Education, and Community as its foundation, The Hive was born.
Value: $500
[Digital item]
2 VIP Tickets to the 7:30PM Opening Night performance of Goh Ballet's The Nutcracker on Thursday, December 18, 2025.
The VIP package includes prime Centre Orchestra seating, exclusive pre-show and post-show access, a Nutcracker goody bag with a limited-edition autographed show card, and much more. Arrive early and enjoy a private pre-show champagne reception, where you will have the opportunity to meet some of the signature performers from Act I.
After the show, take part in the splendor of the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy with exclusive backstage access and have your photo taken with Act II performers on stage. This VIP experience is the perfect way to create unforgettable memories at Vancouver’s favourite Nutcracker!
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
630 Hamilton Street
Vancouver, BC
Celebrate the show of the season and share the magic! Goh Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from December 18–21, 2025, with five performances. Vancouver's most beloved Christmas tradition, this globally renowned production features international ballet stars and over 200 local performing artists, showcasing the choreography of Emmy award-winning dance luminary Anna-Marie Holmes, accompanied by live music from the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.
Join Clara and her beloved Nutcracker as they journey through the Land of the Snow, Lemonade Sea, and the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. A holiday tradition like no other!
"Surprise and delight followed
one after another."
VANCOUVER SUN
Value: $500
[pick up at VBS office]
$500 Gift Card from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.
Courtesy of your La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries in Richmond, Coquitlam, Langley and North Vancouver.
Value: $225
[Digital item]
Private Wheel Throwing Pottery Class for 2 with John Young.
Discover the art of wheel throwing in a hands-on pottery class with local ceramic artist John Young. Under John’s guidance, you’ll learn the fundamentals of shaping clay on the wheel and create your own unique piece. After the class, John will carefully fire and glaze your work, ready for pickup at a later date.
John Young is a Vancouver-based ceramic artist creating functional pottery that balances imagination with tradition. Working primarily in wheel-thrown and altered stoneware, his pieces explore the possibilities of clay through both soda and wood firing techniques.
With a background in industrial design, John brings a deep respect for process to his craft. His focus is on honest, balanced forms that pair everyday utility with everyday beauty, offering fresh ways to experience function and artistry in daily life.
Value: $227
[contact by email to receive item]
1 Pair of ALINA Pointe Shoes from Só Dança and Dance Box.
ALINA comes with 3 sets of shanks, soft, medium and hard. They also come with 3 level-ups, box protectors, elastics, and mesh pointe shoe bag.
Receive a professional fitting session and your customizable pointe shoes from Só Dança and the Dance Box.
435 BC North Road,
Coquitlam, BC
and
#114 - 20226 Fraser Highway,
Langley, BC
Value: $300
[Digital item]
2 Tickets in the Mezzanine section to the Vancouver Opera's "Così fan tutte" on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:30PM.
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
630 Hamilton Street
Vancouver, BC
Value: $204
[Digital item]
2 Category-A Tickets to Dance Victoria’s "CCN/Aterballetto" Mixed Program Italy.
February 6 and 7, 2026 (7:30PM)
Royal Theatre
805 Broughton Street
Victoria, BC
As Italy’s first National Choreographic Centre and leading contemporary dance company, Aterballetto is a hub for creativity — fostering dialogue between art forms with a commitment to artistry and avant-garde aesthetics.
In the company’s Western Canadian premiere, a mixed program will feature Iratxe Ansa and Igor Bacovich’s Rhapsody in Blue, a large, joyful ensemble work for 16 dancers based on George Gershwin’s famous rhapsody, and Crystal Pite’s melancholic Solo Echo, a meditation on love, loss, and acceptance.
“Bursting with youthful buoyancy and lyric ease”
LOS ANGELES TIMES
Value: $200
[Digital item]
2 A-Tier Tickets to Ballet Vancouver's inaugural performance on Opening Night, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Vancouver Playhouse
600 Hamilton Street
Vancouver, BC
Vancouver’s new professional ballet company, Ballet Vancouver, presents performances by some of North America’s finest artists including Stephanie Petersen (formerly of American Ballet Theatre and Australian Ballet), Vancouver born-and-raised Benjamin Freemantle (formerly Principal Dancer with San Francisco Ballet), Julian Hunt (Kidd Pivot), and Jonatan Lujan (Met Opera Ballet NYC, Ballet Argentino, Ballet Zurich).
The mixed program will feature the Vancouver premiere of After the Rain by The Royal Ballet Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon; the world premiere of a new creation choreographed by Joshua Beamish, in collaboration with Indigenous artist and fashion designer Yolonda Skelton; the live Vancouver premiere of Redemption by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, which received its digital premiere at the 2021 PuSh Festival for Performing Arts; and the Vancouver reprise of Wen Wei Wang’s Swan, a modern reimagining of the ballet classic Swan Lake performed en pointe.
Complete programming and casting details will be announced in January 2026. Visit balletvancouver.com for further information.
Photo credit: Jo-Ann Sundermeier and Harrison James - Pierced Dress photo by David Cooper.
Value: $200
[Digital item]
2 Individual Memberships for the Vancouver Westcoast Music Society.
Membership includes FREE access to all recitals in the 2025/26 Season.
Every membership purchased helps the VWMS give financial aid and performance experience to deserving young artists. Annually, the VWMS sponsors two competitions: a Bursary Competition designed to help musicians in post-secondary programs, and a Scholarship Program for young emerging professional musicians.
Unitarian Church
949 West 49th Avenue
Vancouver, BC
Expires June 30, 2026.
Value: $200
[Digital item]
4 Tickets to any 2025/26 Performance at Metro Theatre.
1370 Marine Drive SW
Vancouver, BC
Metro Theatre is a vibrant community theatre in the heart of Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood dedicated to producing high-quality comedies, mysteries, and musicals.
Founded in 1963 by a collective of local theatre groups, Metro Theatre continues to delight audiences with playful takes on beloved classics and a focus on entertainment, professional development, and craft.
For shows and events visit https://metrotheatre.com/
Value: $166
[pick up at VBS office]
2 Tickets to the Arts Club Theatre's performance of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women."
November 27, 2025 – January 4, 2026
Tickets are not valid for Opening Night and are subject to availability.
Tickets cannot be booked or printed without voucher information.
Non-transferrable and not redeemable for cash.
Granville Island Stage
1585 Johnson Street
Vancouver, BC
THE COMING-OF-AGE FAVOURITE!
Independent Jo, traditional Meg, shy Beth, and vivacious Amy are navigating the difficulties of young adulthood during the Civil War. Despite having varying ideas of what it means to be a woman, the March sisters together find strength to forge their own paths.
This enduring story of friendship, romance, loss, and personal discovery has charmed generations. Fall in love with Louisa May Alcott’s relatable and radiant characters as they come to life in this shining adaptation.
“A very lively new adaptation puts the author in the spotlight”
CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Value: $100
[Digital item]
4 Tickets to Ballet Bloch's "The Nutcracker."
Sunday, December 7 Matinee (3:00PM) OR Evening (7:00pm)
Kay Meek Arts Centre
1700 Mathers Avenue
West Vancouver, BC
A full-story ballet offering a night of magical fun, beloved holiday tradition celebrated through the beauty of dance and music.
Ballet Bloch’s "The Nutcracker" is filled with surprises! Audiences will meet the delightful Clara and the
Nutcracker, be terrified by the infamous Rat Queen and her gang of Rats, travel through the forest of Snowflakes and be charmed by the Sugarplum Fairy in the Kingdom of Sweets.
Showcasing local talent and Professional Guest Artists Ethan Ponton, Reid Colton, Solomon Le and Clara Koehle, this North Shore production of "The Nutcracker" celebrates a coming together of diverse dance groups and genres (classical ballet to hip-hop).
Value: $160
[Digital item]
Voucher for Two Zone C Tickets to any performance of "TRILOGY."
November 6, 7, 8 (7:30PM)
November 8 (1:30PM)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
630 Hamilton Street
Vancouver, BC
The season opens with TRILOGY, introducing a world premiere from an emerging voice, a poetic revival from the company's Artistic Director, and the return of a worldwide hit featuring a monumental cast.
Experience a new creation from Italian choreographer Sofia Nappi, Medhi Walerski's SWAY, and Shahar Binyamini's 50-dancer BOLERO X.
For performance information visit https://balletbc.com/.
Value: $160
[pick up at VBS office]
2 Tickets to Daniel Léveillé’s "Amour, Acide et Noix" (Love, Acid and Nuts) presented by DanceHouse and Queer Arts Festival.
Friday, October 24 (8:00PM)
Vancouver Playhouse
600 Hamilton Street
Vancouver, BC
Note: This performance includes nudity.
2004 Dora Mavor Moore award, in category "Outstanding New Choreography."
The body, in all its plaintive and humble beauty, forms the fundament of Daniel Léveillé’s masterwork Amour, acide et noix (Love, Acid and Nuts). Winner of the Grand Prix de la danse de Montréal (2017), Léveillé’s artistic integrity, vision, and creative impact have shaped Canadian dance.
His iconic work returns with a critical lesson: “We must love one another or die,” as the poet W.H. Auden wrote. A maxim that is rendered explicit as the quartet of performers enact rituals of supplication, rejection, and finally unity.
Value: $160
[pick up at VBS office]
10 Show Vouchers for Year-Round Screenings at the VIFF Centre
The promocode on the vouchers may be redeemed for 10 regular Year-Round film screening tickets, subject to availability.
Tickets include a one-time use membership.
Not valid for redemption at private events, rental events, special events or Festival screenings.
VIFF Centre
1181 Seymour Street
Vancouver, BC
For shows visit https://viff.org/whats-on/
Box Office Helpline
(604) 683-3456
Mon-Fri, 12-5PM
Value: $144
[contact by email to receive item]
4 Tickets to Richmond Academy of Dance's "Dance Into Christmas."
Friday, December 5 (7:30PM)
Masey Theatre
735 Eighth Avenue
New Westminster, BC
The Richmond Academy’s professional division dancers will perform excepts from The Nutcracker alongside professional guest artists from Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, live musicians, and special holiday pieces and vocal performances that our resident faculty choreographed.
Please join us for this wonderful celebration of holiday cheer!
Value: $218
[Digital item]
2 A-Tier Tickets to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's Double-Bill of "Carmina Burana" and "T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods."
February 9 and 10, 2026 (7:30PM)
The Centre Vancouver
777 Homer Street
Vancouver, BC
Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) presents a striking double-bill of Carmina Burana and the West Coast premiere of the Indigenous-led T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods.
Carmina Burana fuses bold, athletic movement with Carl Orff’s thunderous score to create a visceral experience that transcends traditional storytelling. T’əl: The Wild Man of the Woods, created and choreographed by RWB School alumnus Cameron Fraser-Monroe, is an historic collaboration of Indigenous artists that fuses storytelling, contemporary ballet, and classical music.
Value: $140
[Digital item]
2 Reserved Seats in Rows 1-25* of any performance of "Sister Act" OR "Disney’s The Little Mermaid."
All shows start 8:00PM except for the Celebration of Nights Fireworks Nights when shows start 7:00PM
610 Pipeline Rd.
Malkin Bowl
Stanley Park, BC
Vouchers are valid for any performance throughout the summer, subject to availability.
Must be redeemed between June 1 and August 7, 2026.
"A quintessential Vancouver summer experience under the stars in Stanley Park."
Vancouver Sun
Value: $138
[Digital item]
2 A+ Tickets for 2025/26 season at The Cultch.
York Theatre
639 Commercial Drive
Historic Theatre
1895 Venables Street
Vancouver, BC
As Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub, The Cultch has created meaningful and impactful connections across communities for over 50 years with dynamic contemporary programming in theatre, dance, music, circus, and visual arts!
Please visit thecultch.com for show information.
All tickets are subject to availability. Voucher is not applicable towards 2025/26 Premium Shows, Co-Presentations, Rental Events,
Special Presentations, or concession and beverages. Voucher expires on June 28th, 2026.
Value: $60
[Digital item]
2 Tickets to The Improv Centre.
Valid until February 28, 2026.
1502 Duranleau Street
Vancouver, BC
Theatre seating only (RowC–RowH).
Book early!
Subject to availability.
Not valid for Saturday evenings or special events.
For programming information and show times please check www.theimprovcentre.ca.
Value: $50
[Digital item]
2 Tickets to any Recital in the 2025/26 Season with the Vancouver Westcoast Music Society (VWMS)
Unitarian Church
949 West 49th Avenue
Vancouver, BC
The VWMS is thrilled to launch its 120th season with a fresh roster of returning artists as well as talented young musicians who are giving their debut in our concert series, including prizewinners from our bursary and scholarship competitions from previous seasons.
This season, we have nine spectacular recitals planned.
Visit https://www.vwms.ca/
Value: $100
[Digital item]
2 Lower Corner Tickets to a 2025– 2026 BC Lions Regular Season Home Game.
BC Place Stadium
777 Pacific Blvd.
Vancouver, BC
Courtesy of the BC Lions and their Community Partner, TELUS.
Value: $100
[Digital item]
4 Tickets to one (1) 2026 Regular Season home game in the Reserved Grandstand only.
Nat Bailey Stadium
4601 Ontario Street
Vancouver, BC
Based on availability.
Please redeem well in advance of the game you want to attend as games sellout, and we do not want you to be disappointed!
Blackout Dates: Canada Day, Fireworks Extravaganzas, and Friday-Sunday games from June–September.
Value: $90
[Digital item]
2 Tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps Football Club 2026 Regular Season Match.
BC Place Stadium
777 Pacific Blvd.
Vancouver, BC
Please note matches and seats are subject to availability at the time of booking.
Does not include food and beverage.
Expires December 31, 2026.
For booking visit whitecapsfc.com.
Value: $300
[pick up at VBS office]
$300 Gift Card from Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio.
Ancora Ambleside
1351 Bellevue Avenue
West Vancouver, BC
Ancora False Creek
1600 Howe Street
Vancouver, BC
Value: $200
[Digital item]
Artisan Wine, Cheese and Charcuterie for 2 from Edge Catering.
Value: $141
[pick up at VBS office]
"Just Because" Purdy's Chocolatier gift basket.
Includes:
Just Because Gift Box, 16 pc
Himalayan Pink Salt Caramels, 18 pc
Hedgehogs, 10 pc
English Toffee
Coffee Break Bar
Dark Chocolate Mint Meltie Bar
Chocolate Chewie Bar
Milk Chocolate Sweet Georgia Browns, pack of 2
Dark Chocolate Sweet Georgia Browns, pack of 2
Made with sustainable cocoa.
Any day is a good day to surprise someone with a gift basket brimming with bestselling chocolates. Whether it’s a birthday, an anniversary, as a way to say thank you, or “Just Because".
Value: $125
[pick up at VBS office]
Wine Tasting & Estate Tour for up to 4 people at Grizzli Winery.
Reservations required.
Must be of legal drinking age.
No cash value or exchange.
Expires October 1, 2026.
2550 Boucherie Road
Kelowna, BC
Okanagan Grown, each bottle of wine is made from hand-harvested grapes and showcases the unique characteristics of British Columbia’s premier wine country.
Community-inspired, our architecturally award-winning building is the cultural hub to seasonal events and home to our world-renowned Grizzli Art Gallery.
Family-centered, our family-owned-and-operated Estate Winery curates experiences for everyone.
Value: $120
[pick up at VBS office]
The Top Six Mix Bundle from Mitchell's Soup Co.
Canadian-grown, nutrient-dense ingredients and gourmet recipes make Mitchell's meals both healthy and hearty.
Save time meal planning and prepping. Mitchell’s meals are pre-measured and dried, so all you have to do is prep veggies and cook.
With up to 10 servings per bag, Mitchell’s meals aren’t just budget-friendly, they’re better value for money than the takeout you were planning to pick up.
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
$100 Gift Card from Brown's Social House.
Visit https://www.brownssocialhouse.com/ for locations.
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
Assorted Nuts from Dvorak Fine Foods.
Includes:
Citrus Almonds
Garlic Almonds
Salted Caramel Almonds x2
Canadian Maple Almonds
Chili Spiced Almonds
Cinnful Almonds
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
Olive the Best Oils and Vinegars.
259A Newport Drive
Port Moody, BC
A gift basket containing one bottle of oil and one bottle of vinegar along with a 6-pack of empty containers that can be brought to the store to be filled with your choice of oil and vinegar.
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
Gourmet Essentials Gift Basket from Safeway.
Includes:
Martinelli Sparkling Apple Cranberry
Compliments Scotch Mints
McVites Digestives Milk
Planters Cashews
Butter Flavoured Popcorn
Compliments Peanuts x2
Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal
Mixed Berry Jam
Thin Wheat Crackers
Compliments Instant Coffee
Dairy Milk Bars x2
English Breakfast Tea
Fireroasted Vegetable Thins Crackers
Garden Vegetable Crackers
Mild Chunky Salsa
Value: $100
[pick up at VBS office]
$100 Gift Card from Les Amis du FROMAGE.
1752 West 2nd Avenue
and
843 East Hasings Street
Vancouver, BC
Les amis du FROMAGE is a family-owned and operated specialty cheese store with two locations in Vancouver. With a carefully curated selection of local and imported cheeses, charcuterie and accompaniments, they also specialize in frozen soups and meals, all made in house using top quality ingredients.
Voted “Best Cheese Shop” by readers of The Georgia Straight, The Westender and The Courier.
Awarded Vancouver Magazine’s Restaurant Award for "Top Food Supplier" to Vancouver’s best restaurants and hotels.
Value: $100
[Digital item]
$100 Gift Card from Sweet Thea Bakery.
4789 Main Street
Vancouver, BC
At Sweet Thea Bakery, every loaf, tart, and cream puff has a story and it begins with heart, quality ingredients, and a shared love of food and community. We believe the best things in life are made from scratch.
May be redeemed at any Sweet Thea retail location, at www.sweetthea.com, or at www.fruitcakeplus.com
Card does not expire and no fees are charged for redemption.
