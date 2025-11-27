For the Love of Dance Auction

Value: $150

$150 Necklace & Earring Set from LanaBetty's Mantra Collection.





The Mantra Collection is a combination of thoughtful art and gentle reminders to support and guide you through your day. Each pendant is imbued with a mystical formula of invocation, each inscribed with its own unique mantra; a small message of strength and encouragement to find your path, wherever it may lead.





Both the pendant and matching drop earrings feature original art by LanaBetty of a solitaire gemstone, embraced by laurel leaves. The laurel leaves are symbolic of victory - to be triumphant, especially when you are on your own. The backside of the pendant features the word, "shine bright".





This set embodies the idea that you can shine bright. "Find strength in solitude and remember to stand tall in the face of adversity."





• Set is in sterling silver.

• Pendant measures 20mm in diameter.

• Necklace features an 18 inch box chain with a small extender.

• Each earring measures 15mm wide and hangs down 40mm.





https://www.lanabetty.com/