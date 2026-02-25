FORE Mental Health Golf Tournament 2026

About this event
Registration for one golfer. It includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, breakfast and dinner and access to win our great prizes!
For sponsorship details, please contact Daryl Pewar. Please note golf registration has officially sold out and golf tickets are not included.
For sponsorship details, please contact Daryl Pewar. Please note golf registration has officially sold out and golf tickets are not included.
Please contact Daryl Pewar for details
Please contact Daryl Pewar for details
Please contact Daryl Pewar for details
Please contact Daryl Pewar for details
Please contact Daryl Pewar for details
Opportunity to host your hole! Engage
golfers with games, samples, giveaways
etc.
$
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