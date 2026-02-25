Hosted by

FORE Mental Health Golf Tournament

About this event

FORE Mental Health Golf Tournament 2026

9312 102 St

Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 1T8, Canada

Golfer Registration
$150

Registration for one golfer. It includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, breakfast and dinner and access to win our great prizes!

GOLD - Sponsorship Package
$1,750

For sponsorship details, please contact Daryl Pewar. Please note golf registration has officially sold out and golf tickets are not included.

SILVER- Sponsorship Package
$1,250

For sponsorship details, please contact Daryl Pewar. Please note golf registration has officially sold out and golf tickets are not included.

BRONZE- Sponsorship Package
$500

Please contact Daryl Pewar for details

Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Please contact Daryl Pewar for details

Dinner Sponsor
$2,500

Please contact Daryl Pewar for details

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Please contact Daryl Pewar for details

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

Please contact Daryl Pewar for details

Hole Sponsor
$250

Opportunity to host your hole! Engage

golfers with games, samples, giveaways

etc.


Add a donation for FORE Mental Health Golf Tournament

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