Ladies Who Lead

Hosted by

Ladies Who Lead

About this event

Unwind & Connect 🌿Savannah Oaks: Forest & Farm Pop-Up!

143 Clarke Rd

Brant, ON N3L 3E1, Canada

Member Registration
Free

Registration for active members of Ladies Who Lead and The County of Brant Chamber of Commerce. If you are not a member, please use the non-member option. Thank you!

Non-Member Registration
Free

Registration for individuals who are not active members of Ladies Who Lead or The County of Brant Chamber of Commerce.


If you would like to learn more about us, please visit:

LWL - MEMBERSHIP TYPES

CBCC - Join | Chamber


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