Forest Raiser Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Arcadia Earth is a multi-sensory journey that combines creative art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future.
This immersive experience showcases the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment.
Perfect for families, friends, or a unique day out, every visit sparks curiosity and
connection to our planet.
As a sustainability- focused experience, we do not provide physical tickets, so please find the ticketing information below to share with the winners:
4 Tickets (redeemed online)
Redemption Code Provided to the Winner
Market Value: $ 172
Starting bid
Basecamp Toronto – Queen St. West
Climbing Package for 2:
2 gift cards, each worth the value of an Adult Day Pass plus Shoe & Harness Rentals.
Market Value: $ 94
Starting bid
As leaders in marketing and advertising, we spend our days surrounded by screens. We need to spend more time touching grass. Enter Camp re:Connect. We wanted to flip the script on what a conference should be and make it a real, outdoor, and immersive opportunity to get educated on the important aspects of our business while engaging with others in the industry in a way that’s actually meaningful.
Camp Re:Connect
Camp Re:Connect 2:
This is an optional add-on if you need a way to and from re:Connect in Bracebridge from Toronto. Buying this one-time use ticket gets you to the camp site from downtown Toronto and then dropped off at the same spot after the conference ends.
Market Value: $ 904
Starting bid
CORE level classes at CB PRO are the best introduction to learning sketch, improv and stand-up comedy!
With expert instructors who are passionate about teaching, you'll have an incredible learning experience while also having a great time.
Get comfortable with fundamentals and hone your skills.
Market Value: $375
Starting bid
10 tickets for you and a group to attend a live comedy show,
Tickets can be redeemed for (1) of the following performances:
2800 Danforth Ave:
Any Friday or Saturday Show in the Studio Theatre!
*excludes Headliners & Special Events.
945 Bloor St West: CATCH23 - Fridays at 9:00 PM
Please note: all 10 tickets must be redeemed at once and
cannot be spread out over multiple shows.
Redemption code provided to the winner.
Market Value: $230
Starting bid
"Wildfire on the horizon"
Early work by emerging artist and President of the Fire Mitigation Alliance, Tom Hawkett. An acrylic paint on canvas piece depicting the an example of the forest fires he is dedicated to mitigating.
Market Value: $400
Starting bid
HP LaserJet M140W Wireless Black & White Laser Printer
Designed for high-volume, high-speed document printing packed with best-in-class security features. Perfect for Home Office.
Print, copy, scan
Market Value: $220
Starting bid
Coupons to purchase a year's supply of Bonterra® household paper products, made from responsibly sourced paper and wrapped in recyclable, plastic-free packaging.
Market Value: $800
Starting bid
The one month unlimited card provides 30 consecutive days of unlimited yoga classes, online or in-person, at Kula Yoga.
New students will need to first create an account with us by selecting the "Login/Register" option at the top right corner of our website.
Card provided to the winner.
Market Value: $155
Starting bid
The one month unlimited card provides 30 consecutive days of unlimited yoga classes, online or in-person, at Kula Yoga.
New students will need to first create an account with us by selecting the "Login/Register" option at the top right corner of our website.
Card provided to the winner.
Market Value: $155
Starting bid
Perfect for gearheads, the Black Hole® Duffel 55L easily swallows a week’s worth (at least) of stuff. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Market Value: $209
Starting bid
Perfect for gearheads, the Black Hole® Duffel 70L easily swallows a week’s worth (at least) of stuff. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Market Value: $249
Starting bid
An urban defensive cycling workshop for 4 participants. Plus one 120 dB bicycle pump regulable handlebar mounted airhorn.
Market Value: $230
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to one 2026/27 season TSO Performance!
VENUE
Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St
TICKET DETAILS
Delivery Method: Access via the TSO Digital Wallet
(no download required) or the My TSO app. Ticket exchanges are not permitted. Lost vouchers will not be replaced. Must be redeemed before June 1, 2027
Visit TSO.CA/Concerts to review the concerts for the 2026/27
season. (some exclusions, *The exclusion list is subject to change without notice.)
Voucher code provided to the winner.
Market Value: $350
Starting bid
The Harry Potter Hedwig Cosplay Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Bag has adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, and features: applique and debossed details. Take note of the coordinating design of the inside lining fabric. This bag is an officially licensed Harry Potter product.
Dimensions: 7.8” W x 10” H x 3” D
Style# HPBK0123
Market Value: $145
Starting bid
Join CSI's network of social purpose organizations putting people and planet first.
-Valid for 1 week CSI Lounge Pass
-Available Monday to Friday, 9:30am to 4:30pm (excluding statutory holidays)
-Please present this pass at the Welcome Desk & with the Date Validation email
More info: [email protected]
Market Value: $200
Starting bid
TWO FREE TICKETS TO A GUIDED DAY TRIP TO CANADA'S MOST BEAUTIFUL PARKS
Guided & express trips to 100+ national and provincial parks across Canada
Grab a friend and join a guided Parkbus day trip to some of Canada's most breathtaking national and provincial parks this summer.
Market Value $ 300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!