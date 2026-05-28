Forest Raiser Silent Auction

Arcadia Earth is a multi-sensory journey that combines creative art installations and exciting technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future.





This immersive experience showcases the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment.





Perfect for families, friends, or a unique day out, every visit sparks curiosity and

connection to our planet.





As a sustainability- focused experience, we do not provide physical tickets, so please find the ticketing information below to share with the winners:





4 Tickets (redeemed online)





Redemption Code Provided to the Winner





Market Value: $ 172