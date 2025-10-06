Forest Scavenger Hike Fundraiser

900 Black Rock Rd

Clifton, NS B6L, Canada

Start Time between 1:00 - 1:30 p.m.
CA$10

$10/per person. Children under three are free. Please don't purchase a ticket for any participant under 3 years old. If you'd like to purchase more than 6 tickets, please get in touch with us.

Start time between 1:30 - 2:00 p.m.
CA$10

$10/per person. Children under three are free. Please don't purchase a ticket for any participant under 3 years old. If you'd like to purchase more than 6 tickets, please get in touch with us.

Start time between 2:00 - 2:30 p.m.
CA$10

$10/per person. Children under three are free. Please don't purchase a ticket for any participant under 3 years old. If you'd like to purchase more than 6 tickets, please get in touch with us.

Start time between 2:30 - 3:00 p.m.
CA$10

$10/per person. Children under three are free. Please don't purchase a ticket for any participant under 3 years old. If you'd like to purchase more than 6 tickets, please get in touch with us.

Start time between 3:00 - 3:30 p.m.
CA$10

$10/per person. Children under three are free. Please don't purchase a ticket for any participant under 3 years old. If you'd like to purchase more than 6 tickets, please get in touch with us.

Start time between 3:30 - 4:00 p.m.
CA$10

$10/per person. Children under three are free. Please don't purchase a ticket for any participant under 3 years old. If you'd like to purchase more than 6 tickets, please get in touch with us.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing