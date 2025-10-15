Forever Fabulous Silent Auction

(Value: $100) Show off your local pride in style with this exclusive apparel package from Five One Nine Clothing Co. Featuring a branded sweatshirt and T-shirt, both in size 2XL, this set combines comfort and fashion with a bold, modern look.





Perfect for anyone who loves high-quality, locally inspired fashion. Bid now and elevate your wardrobe with these signature pieces!





Donated by Five One Nine Clothing Co.