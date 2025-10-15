Forever Fabulous Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
(Value: $4,320) Beck Hearing A La Carte Hearing Loss Treatment.
Starting bid
(Value: $900)
Starting bid
(Value 180) 2 tickets to watch Piaf/Dietrich. A Legendary Affair
by Daniel Große Boymann and Thomas Kahry
Adapted by Erin Shields from a translation by Sam Madwar.
February 17 to March 7, 2026
Opening Night: Friday, February 20
Spriet Stage.
Donated by The Grand Theatre
Details: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/piaf-dietrich
Starting bid
(Value: $75) 2 Tickets to Showtunes.
Donated by Musical Theatre Productions/Silver Spotlight Theatre.
Details: https://www.mtplondon.ca/showtune
Starting bid
(Value: $70) 2 tickets London Community Players 2025-26 Season Show
Donated by Palace Theatre/London Community Players.
Starting bid
(Value: $120) 18 Holes and Cart for 2 at Willow Tree Golf (571 Metcalfe St East, Strathroy, ON N7G1R1).
Donated by Willow Tree Golf.
Starting bid
(Value: $150) Selkirk Pickleball Paddle.
*Photo for illustration - may not be the exact model.
Anonymous donation.
Starting bid
(Value: $75) Unique Boutique Gift Card
Starting bid
(Value: $188) 2 tickets to Walk Off the Earth show on Saturday December 6th at London Music Hall. Details: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/walk-off-the-earth-london-ontario-12-06-2025/event/100062D1A29C235F
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
(Value: $174) Beauty/Skin Care Basket donated by L'Occitane, Masonville.
Starting bid
(Value: $60) Dive into a world of imagination and entertainment with this exciting auction package! Enjoy a $40 Gift Certificate to L.A. Mood Comics & Games, London’s go-to destination for comics, board games, and collectibles — plus a set of engaging puzzles for hours of offline fun.
Donated by L.A. Mood
Starting bid
(Value: $25) Raise a glass to local flavor with this $25 Gift Certificate to Forked River Brewery, one of London’s favorite craft breweries. Whether you’re discovering new brews or enjoying a classic favorite, this certificate is your ticket to a refreshing experience.
Donated by Forked River
Starting bid
(Value $120) Indulge in the rich, creamy goodness of Nuts For Cheese, London’s own artisanal plant-based cheese brand. With $120 worth of coupons, you can explore a variety of delicious, dairy-free cheeses crafted from organic ingredients — perfect for charcuterie boards, recipes, or guilt-free snacking.
Donated by Nuts for Cheese
Starting bid
(Value: $100) Show off your local pride in style with this exclusive apparel package from Five One Nine Clothing Co. Featuring a branded sweatshirt and T-shirt, both in size 2XL, this set combines comfort and fashion with a bold, modern look.
Perfect for anyone who loves high-quality, locally inspired fashion. Bid now and elevate your wardrobe with these signature pieces!
Donated by Five One Nine Clothing Co.
Starting bid
(Value: $100) Treat your feet and unwind in style with this relaxing Mary Kay Cosmetics Home Pedicure Kit, paired with a $25 gift certificate to help you stock up on your favourite beauty essentials. It’s the perfect combo for a little self-care and indulgence — right from the comfort of home.
Ideal for beauty lovers and anyone in need of a spa day at home. Bid now and give yourself (or someone special) the gift of relaxation and radiant skin!
Donated by Mary Kay Cosmetics
Starting bid
(Value: $125) Celebrate in true Canadian fashion with this deluxe Crown Royal Celebration Gift Box, generously donated by J-AAR Excavating. This premium package includes everything you need for a memorable evening — from smooth whisky to stylish branded gear.
Contains:
Perfect for whisky lovers, collectors, or anyone who enjoys celebrating with a touch of class. Bid now and raise a glass to good taste and great company!
Donated by JAAR Excavating
Starting bid
(Value: $100) Upgrade your dental routine with the Waterpik Ultra Plus Water Flosser, a powerful and easy-to-use device clinically proven to improve gum health and remove plaque. This silent auction item includes one Waterpik Ultra Plus unit, and the highest bid wins it.
Donated by Horton Street 50+ Centre
Starting bid
(Value: $75) Wine basket donated by Skye Chase Wines
Starting bid
(Value: $75) Movie night Basket Donated by Tidy My Space
Starting bid
(Value: 100) Beverage gift basket by Black Fly. From vodka and tequila mixers to cool branded swag, this basket is perfect for fans of flavour and fun. Bid now and bring home a taste of Black Fly’s proudly Canadian spirit!
Donated by Black Fly Beverage Co.
Starting bid
(Value: $100) Bring the party home with this festive Margarita Party Basket, packed with everything you need to mix, sip, and celebrate in style. From premium mixers and rimming salts to fun accessories and glassware, this basket is your ticket to a flavourful fiesta!
Perfect for entertaining or treating yourself to a night of zesty indulgence, this basket brings the spirit of summer to any season. Bid now and let the good times pour!
Donated by Susan, Horton Street 50+ Centre
Starting bid
(Value: $95) EzScan - Wellness Body Scan.
EZ Scan is a user-friendly wellness feature that combines three Scan insights—Inner Voice, Vitals, and Comprehensive frequency reports—into a single, streamlined experience under six minutes. These tools provide frequency-based feedback designed to support personal awareness and promote energetic well-being, all in one easy-to-navigate report.
Donated by Body Talk
Starting bid
(Value: $50) 6 Vintage Wine Glasses/Red Wine.
Donated by Susan McKone
Starting bid
(Value: $180) Gift card + Sweatshirt Side Launch/Equals Brewery.
Includes:
Donated by Side Launch Brewing
Starting bid
(Value: $50) Gift card from Kyles friend Chicken
Donated by Kyles friend Chicken
Starting bid
(Value: $50) Gift card from Pizzamane
Donated by: Pizzamane
Starting bid
(Value: $120) 2 General Admission Tickets to The Sound of Home - December 6th.
Donated by London Symphonia
Starting bid
(Value: $109) 1 Pair of Tickets - George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett on November 23rd.
Donated by London Music Hall
Details: https://londonmusichall.com/events/george-canyon-and-aaron-pritchett/
Starting bid
Starting bid
(Value: $109) 1 Pair of Tickets - 54-40 on November 27th.
Donated by London Music Hall
Starting bid
Starting bid
(Value: $40) Glass Bird Bath
Donated by Susan McKone
Starting bid
Starting bid
(Value: $40) Ear Wax Treatment
Donated by Beck Hearing Aid Centre
Starting bid
(Value: 50) Gift card for Downtown London
Donated by Downtown London BIA
Starting bid
(Value: 100) Assorted tea gift basket from Tea Hause at Covent Garden Market.
Donated by Tea Hause
Starting bid
(Value $25) Pamper yourself with a luxurious Casabelle gift basket, filled with a curated selection of beauty and self-care products from one of London’s favourite boutiques. This silent auction item includes an assortment of premium beauty items, and the highest bid wins the basket.
From skincare essentials to indulgent bath treats, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves a little glam and glow. Bid now and bring home the beauty!
Donated by Casabelle, Horton Street 50+ Centre
Starting bid
Starting bid
(Value: $145) Experience the magic of live theatre with two tickets to any Drayton Entertainment venue during the 2026 season! With a wide range of productions across multiple locations, this package lets you choose your perfect night out — from musicals and comedies to dramas and family favourites.
✨ Item: Two Tickets to Any Drayton Entertainment Venue
🎟️ Availability: Valid for the 2026 Season
💵 Value: $145
🏆 Winning Criteria: Highest bid wins the item
Perfect for theatre lovers or anyone looking to enjoy a memorable cultural experience. Bid now and take your seat for an unforgettable performance!
Donated by Drayton Entertainment
Starting bid
(Value: $130) 2 tickets to Choir! Choir! Choir! - Un Silent Night at London Music Hall on Friday, November 21, 2025, in London Ontario. 19+ Event, doors open: 7 PM, show: 8 PM.
Donated by London Music Hall
Starting bid
(Value: $130) 2 tickets to Choir! Choir! Choir! - Un Silent Night at London Music Hall on Friday, November 21, 2025, in London Ontario. 19+ Event, doors open: 7 PM, show: 8 PM.
Donated by London Music Hall
