Boys & Girls Club of London Foundation

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Club of London Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Forever Fabulous Silent Auction

Pick-up location

120 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5E1, Canada

Hearing Loss Treatment Plan item
Hearing Loss Treatment Plan
$250

Starting bid

(Value: $4,320) Beck Hearing A La Carte Hearing Loss Treatment.


Godin Metropolis Acoustic Guitar item
Godin Metropolis Acoustic Guitar
$100

Starting bid

(Value: $900)

2 tickets to Piaf/Dietrich item
2 tickets to Piaf/Dietrich
$70

Starting bid

(Value 180) 2 tickets to watch Piaf/Dietrich. A Legendary Affair

by Daniel Große Boymann and Thomas Kahry

Adapted by Erin Shields from a translation by Sam Madwar.

February 17 to March 7, 2026

Opening Night: Friday, February 20

Spriet Stage.


Donated by The Grand Theatre


Details: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/piaf-dietrich


2 Tickets to Showtunes item
2 Tickets to Showtunes
$35

Starting bid

(Value: $75) 2 Tickets to Showtunes.


Donated by Musical Theatre Productions/Silver Spotlight Theatre.


Details: https://www.mtplondon.ca/showtune

2 tickets London Community Players 2025-26 Season Show item
2 tickets London Community Players 2025-26 Season Show
$35

Starting bid

(Value: $70) 2 tickets London Community Players 2025-26 Season Show


Donated by Palace Theatre/London Community Players.

Golf - 18 Holes + Cart for 2 item
Golf - 18 Holes + Cart for 2
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $120) 18 Holes and Cart for 2 at Willow Tree Golf (571 Metcalfe St East, Strathroy, ON N7G1R1).


Donated by Willow Tree Golf.

Selkirk Pickleball Paddle item
Selkirk Pickleball Paddle
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $150) Selkirk Pickleball Paddle.


*Photo for illustration - may not be the exact model.


Anonymous donation.

$75 Unique Boutique Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $75) Unique Boutique Gift Card

1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th item
1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th
$60

Starting bid

(Value: $188) 2 tickets to Walk Off the Earth show on Saturday December 6th at London Music Hall. Details: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/walk-off-the-earth-london-ontario-12-06-2025/event/100062D1A29C235F

1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th item
1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th
$60

Starting bid

(Value: $188) 2 tickets to Walk Off the Earth show on Saturday December 6th at London Music Hall.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/walk-off-the-earth-london-ontario-12-06-2025/event/100062D1A29C235F

1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th item
1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th
$60

Starting bid

(Value: $188) 2 tickets to Walk Off the Earth show on Saturday December 6th at London Music Hall.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/walk-off-the-earth-london-ontario-12-06-2025/event/100062D1A29C235F

1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th item
1 Pair - Walk off the Earth on Dec 6th
$60

Starting bid

(Value: $188) 2 tickets to Walk Off the Earth show on Saturday December 6th at London Music Hall.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/walk-off-the-earth-london-ontario-12-06-2025/event/100062D1A29C235F

L'Occitane beauty/skin care basket item
L'Occitane beauty/skin care basket
$70

Starting bid

(Value: $174) Beauty/Skin Care Basket donated by L'Occitane, Masonville.

$40 Gift Certificate + Puzzles item
$40 Gift Certificate + Puzzles
$20

Starting bid

(Value: $60) Dive into a world of imagination and entertainment with this exciting auction package! Enjoy a $40 Gift Certificate to L.A. Mood Comics & Games, London’s go-to destination for comics, board games, and collectibles — plus a set of engaging puzzles for hours of offline fun.


Donated by L.A. Mood

$25 Forked River Gift Certificate item
$25 Forked River Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

(Value: $25) Raise a glass to local flavor with this $25 Gift Certificate to Forked River Brewery, one of London’s favorite craft breweries. Whether you’re discovering new brews or enjoying a classic favorite, this certificate is your ticket to a refreshing experience.


Donated by Forked River

Nuts for Cheese Gift Certificate item
Nuts for Cheese Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

(Value $120) Indulge in the rich, creamy goodness of Nuts For Cheese, London’s own artisanal plant-based cheese brand. With $120 worth of coupons, you can explore a variety of delicious, dairy-free cheeses crafted from organic ingredients — perfect for charcuterie boards, recipes, or guilt-free snacking.


Donated by Nuts for Cheese

Five One Nice Clothing Co. 2XL Sweatshirt + 2XL T-Shirt item
Five One Nice Clothing Co. 2XL Sweatshirt + 2XL T-Shirt
$35

Starting bid

(Value: $100) Show off your local pride in style with this exclusive apparel package from Five One Nine Clothing Co. Featuring a branded sweatshirt and T-shirt, both in size 2XL, this set combines comfort and fashion with a bold, modern look.


Perfect for anyone who loves high-quality, locally inspired fashion. Bid now and elevate your wardrobe with these signature pieces!


Donated by Five One Nine Clothing Co.

Home Pedicure + $25 Gift Certificate item
Home Pedicure + $25 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $100) Treat your feet and unwind in style with this relaxing Mary Kay Cosmetics Home Pedicure Kit, paired with a $25 gift certificate to help you stock up on your favourite beauty essentials. It’s the perfect combo for a little self-care and indulgence — right from the comfort of home.


Ideal for beauty lovers and anyone in need of a spa day at home. Bid now and give yourself (or someone special) the gift of relaxation and radiant skin!


Donated by Mary Kay Cosmetics

Crown Royal Gift Box item
Crown Royal Gift Box
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $125) Celebrate in true Canadian fashion with this deluxe Crown Royal Celebration Gift Box, generously donated by J-AAR Excavating. This premium package includes everything you need for a memorable evening — from smooth whisky to stylish branded gear.


Contains:

  • 26 oz Bottle of Crown Royal
  • Tasting Glasses
  • Bluetooth Speaker
  • Branded Baseball Hats
  • Crown Royal Toque

Perfect for whisky lovers, collectors, or anyone who enjoys celebrating with a touch of class. Bid now and raise a glass to good taste and great company!


Donated by JAAR Excavating

Waterpick Ultra Plus Waterflosser item
Waterpick Ultra Plus Waterflosser
$55

Starting bid

(Value: $100) Upgrade your dental routine with the Waterpik Ultra Plus Water Flosser, a powerful and easy-to-use device clinically proven to improve gum health and remove plaque. This silent auction item includes one Waterpik Ultra Plus unit, and the highest bid wins it.


Donated by Horton Street 50+ Centre

Wine Bottle item
Wine Bottle
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $75) Wine basket donated by Skye Chase Wines

Movie Night Basket by Tidy My Space item
Movie Night Basket by Tidy My Space
$30

Starting bid

(Value: $75) Movie night Basket Donated by Tidy My Space

Black Fly Beverage Gift Basket item
Black Fly Beverage Gift Basket
$55

Starting bid

(Value: 100) Beverage gift basket by Black Fly. From vodka and tequila mixers to cool branded swag, this basket is perfect for fans of flavour and fun. Bid now and bring home a taste of Black Fly’s proudly Canadian spirit!


Donated by Black Fly Beverage Co.

Margarita Party Basket
$55

Starting bid

(Value: $100) Bring the party home with this festive Margarita Party Basket, packed with everything you need to mix, sip, and celebrate in style. From premium mixers and rimming salts to fun accessories and glassware, this basket is your ticket to a flavourful fiesta!


Perfect for entertaining or treating yourself to a night of zesty indulgence, this basket brings the spirit of summer to any season. Bid now and let the good times pour!


Donated by Susan, Horton Street 50+ Centre

EzScan - Wellness Body Scan
$35

Starting bid

(Value: $95) EzScan - Wellness Body Scan.


EZ Scan is a user-friendly wellness feature that combines three Scan insights—Inner Voice, Vitals, and Comprehensive frequency reports—into a single, streamlined experience under six minutes. These tools provide frequency-based feedback designed to support personal awareness and promote energetic well-being, all in one easy-to-navigate report.


Donated by Body Talk

6 Vintage Wine Glasses
$20

Starting bid

(Value: $50) 6 Vintage Wine Glasses/Red Wine.


Donated by Susan McKone


50$ Gift card + Sweatshirt Side Launch/Equals Brewery item
50$ Gift card + Sweatshirt Side Launch/Equals Brewery
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $180) Gift card + Sweatshirt Side Launch/Equals Brewery.

Includes:

  • Six-pack of Northbound Lager
  • $50 Gift Certificate
  • Plaid Branded Shirt (medium)

Donated by Side Launch Brewing

$50 Gift Card - Kyles Fried Chicken item
$50 Gift Card - Kyles Fried Chicken
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $50) Gift card from Kyles friend Chicken


Donated by Kyles friend Chicken

50$ gift card from Pizzamane item
50$ gift card from Pizzamane
$25

Starting bid

(Value: $50) Gift card from Pizzamane


Donated by: Pizzamane

2 Tickets - The Sound of Home - Dec. 6th item
2 Tickets - The Sound of Home - Dec. 6th
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $120) 2 General Admission Tickets to The Sound of Home - December 6th.


Donated by London Symphonia


Details: https://www.londonsymphonia.ca/event/sounds-home

2 Tickets to George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett - Nov 23 item
2 Tickets to George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett - Nov 23
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $109) 1 Pair of Tickets - George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett on November 23rd.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://londonmusichall.com/events/george-canyon-and-aaron-pritchett/

2 Tickets to George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett - Nov 23 item
2 Tickets to George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett - Nov 23
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $109) 1 Pair of Tickets - George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett on November 23rd.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://londonmusichall.com/events/george-canyon-and-aaron-pritchett/

2 Tickets to 54-40 Nov 27 item
2 Tickets to 54-40 Nov 27
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $109) 1 Pair of Tickets - 54-40 on November 27th.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://londonmusichall.com/events/54-40-3/

2 Tickets to 54-40 Nov 27 item
2 Tickets to 54-40 Nov 27
$40

Starting bid

(Value: $109) 1 Pair of Tickets - 54-40 on November 27th.


Donated by London Music Hall


Details: https://londonmusichall.com/events/54-40-3/

Glass Bird Bath 1
$20

Starting bid

(Value: $40) Glass Bird Bath


Donated by Susan McKone


Glass Bird Bath 2
$20

Starting bid

(Value: $40) Glass Bird Bath


Donated by Susan McKone


Ear Wax Treatment item
Ear Wax Treatment
$15

Starting bid

(Value: $40) Ear Wax Treatment


Donated by Beck Hearing Aid Centre

$50 Downtown London Gift card item
$50 Downtown London Gift card
$25

Starting bid

(Value: 50) Gift card for Downtown London


Donated by Downtown London BIA

Assorted Tea Gift Basket item
Assorted Tea Gift Basket
$55

Starting bid

(Value: 100) Assorted tea gift basket from Tea Hause at Covent Garden Market.


Donated by Tea Hause

Casabelle Beauty Product Basket
$10

Starting bid

(Value $25) Pamper yourself with a luxurious Casabelle gift basket, filled with a curated selection of beauty and self-care products from one of London’s favourite boutiques. This silent auction item includes an assortment of premium beauty items, and the highest bid wins the basket.


From skincare essentials to indulgent bath treats, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves a little glam and glow. Bid now and bring home the beauty!


Donated by Casabelle, Horton Street 50+ Centre

Margarita Party Basket
$55

Starting bid

(Value: $100) Bring the party home with this festive Margarita Party Basket, packed with everything you need to mix, sip, and celebrate in style. From premium mixers and rimming salts to fun accessories and glassware, this basket is your ticket to a flavourful fiesta!


Perfect for entertaining or treating yourself to a night of zesty indulgence, this basket brings the spirit of summer to any season. Bid now and let the good times pour!


Donated by Susan, Horton Street 50+ Centre

2 Tickets - One Show Drayton 2026 Season item
2 Tickets - One Show Drayton 2026 Season
$58

Starting bid

(Value: $145) Experience the magic of live theatre with two tickets to any Drayton Entertainment venue during the 2026 season! With a wide range of productions across multiple locations, this package lets you choose your perfect night out — from musicals and comedies to dramas and family favourites.


✨ Item: Two Tickets to Any Drayton Entertainment Venue

🎟️ Availability: Valid for the 2026 Season

💵 Value: $145

🏆 Winning Criteria: Highest bid wins the item


Perfect for theatre lovers or anyone looking to enjoy a memorable cultural experience. Bid now and take your seat for an unforgettable performance!


Donated by Drayton Entertainment

1 Pair Tickets - Choir Choir Choir on November 21st item
1 Pair Tickets - Choir Choir Choir on November 21st
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $130) 2 tickets to Choir! Choir! Choir! - Un Silent Night at London Music Hall on Friday, November 21, 2025, in London Ontario. 19+ Event, doors open: 7 PM, show: 8 PM.


Donated by London Music Hall

1 Pair Tickets - Choir Choir Choir on November 21st item
1 Pair Tickets - Choir Choir Choir on November 21st
$50

Starting bid

(Value: $130) 2 tickets to Choir! Choir! Choir! - Un Silent Night at London Music Hall on Friday, November 21, 2025, in London Ontario. 19+ Event, doors open: 7 PM, show: 8 PM.


Donated by London Music Hall

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!