An older man with a beard performs a push-up in the foreground, with the text "BRACE YOURSELF LIKE A MAN" overlaid, while the background features the text "BRACE 20/26" against a blurred sky.
Forged Men's Ministries

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Forged Men's Ministries

About this event

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Forged Brace Conference (old)

3725 Bostwick Rd

London, ON N6P 1G9, Canada

Add a donation for Forged Men's Ministries

$

Early Bird - Individual - Conference Only
$65
Available until Jul 15

Early Bird for Conference only (no race) for 1 person.

Worship & all three teaching sessions; Lunch included; No physical challenge required

Early Bird - Individual - Full
$85
Available until Jul 15

Early Bird for Full program (race and conference) for 1 person.

Race bib, Lunch & conference included

Early Bird - Team of 4
$300
Available until Jul 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your brothers. Build your team. Encourages church groups, friendships, and accountability. Save when you register together. Race, Lunch and Conference included.

Early Bird - Father + 1 Son - Full
$150
Available until Jul 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Dad + 1 son (13+). Every participant gets their own race bib. Lunch and Conference included. Sons under 13 — contact us

Early Bird - Father + 2 Sons - Full
$225
Available until Jul 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Dad + 2 sons (13+). Every participant gets their own race bib. Lunch and Conference included. Sons under 13 — contact us. Add extra sons via the Extra Son ticket type

Add an Extra Son to a Father/Son Ticket
$75
Available until Jul 15

Add son's beyond your Father + 2 sons ticket. This ticket type is only valid if you are purchasing a Father + 2 sons ticket and need to add more.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!