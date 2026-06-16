Forged Brace Conference (old)

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About this event
$
Early Bird for Conference only (no race) for 1 person.
Worship & all three teaching sessions; Lunch included; No physical challenge required
Early Bird for Full program (race and conference) for 1 person.
Race bib, Lunch & conference included
Bring your brothers. Build your team. Encourages church groups, friendships, and accountability. Save when you register together. Race, Lunch and Conference included.
Dad + 1 son (13+). Every participant gets their own race bib. Lunch and Conference included. Sons under 13 — contact us
Dad + 2 sons (13+). Every participant gets their own race bib. Lunch and Conference included. Sons under 13 — contact us. Add extra sons via the Extra Son ticket type
Add son's beyond your Father + 2 sons ticket. This ticket type is only valid if you are purchasing a Father + 2 sons ticket and need to add more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!