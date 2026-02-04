Fork It Over Oktoberfest

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About this event
Please provide the name(s) of the ticket holders below. If these are unknown at the time of purchase, please provide the information prior to the event by email to [email protected]
Please provide the name(s) of the ticket holders below. If these are unknown at the time of purchase, please provide the information prior to the event by email to [email protected]
If you have purchased a table of 10 or a sponsorship, additional tickets are available at a discounted price. Remember the 4 way test.
Please provide the name(s) of the ticket holders below. If these are unknown at the time of purchase, please provide the information prior to the event by email to [email protected]
For internal use only - to register volunteers and sponsors
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