Edmonton Mayfield Rotary Charitable Society

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Edmonton Mayfield Rotary Charitable Society

About this event

Fork It Over Oktoberfest

300 East Lapotac Boulevard

Enoch, AB T7X 3Y3, Canada

Table of 10
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Please provide the name(s) of the ticket holders below. If these are unknown at the time of purchase, please provide the information prior to the event by email to [email protected]

Single Ticket
$150

Please provide the name(s) of the ticket holders below. If these are unknown at the time of purchase, please provide the information prior to the event by email to [email protected]

Extra Tickets
$135

If you have purchased a table of 10 or a sponsorship, additional tickets are available at a discounted price. Remember the 4 way test.

Please provide the name(s) of the ticket holders below. If these are unknown at the time of purchase, please provide the information prior to the event by email to [email protected]

Volunteers/Sponsors
Free

For internal use only - to register volunteers and sponsors

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