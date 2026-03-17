Fortune & Fame: Raffle

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About this raffle
Current available items to win:
🍦 $600 Ninja Creami XL Deluxe
💉✨ $400 Cosmetic Procedure – Vital Medical Center
💅🧖♀️ $300 Deluxe Spa Manicure & Pedicure – Luna Nails
🍟🔥 $300 Bella Pro Mini Trizone Flex Air Fryer w/ EverGood Ceramic
🪓🎯 $200 Value – 1 hour BATL Grounds Session
🧧🥟 $100 Value Gong Fu Bao Gift Card
🍵🫖 $100 Value Tea Gift Basket
🎬🍿 $70 Value Movie Night Gift Basket
🧴🕯️ $70 Value Self-Care Gift Basket
🍡🥢 $50 Value Asian Snacks Gift Basket
📚☕ $25 Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar Gift Card (x2)
🍨🍦 $25 Stella Luna Gift Card
🍗🔥 $20 6ixty Wings Gift Card (x2)
🧗♂️🪨 3 x Climbing Day Pass – Klimat
💆♀️🌿 30-Minute Massage – Noir Spa
💨🏠 $??? 2 x Humidifier
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