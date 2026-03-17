Asian Students Association

Hosted by

Asian Students Association

About this raffle

Fortune & Fame: Raffle

Raffle Entry
$1

Current available items to win:


🍦 $600 Ninja Creami XL Deluxe


💉✨ $400 Cosmetic Procedure – Vital Medical Center


💅🧖‍♀️ $300 Deluxe Spa Manicure & Pedicure – Luna Nails


🍟🔥 $300 Bella Pro Mini Trizone Flex Air Fryer w/ EverGood Ceramic


🪓🎯 $200 Value – 1 hour BATL Grounds Session


🧧🥟 $100 Value Gong Fu Bao Gift Card


🍵🫖 $100 Value Tea Gift Basket


🎬🍿 $70 Value Movie Night Gift Basket


🧴🕯️ $70 Value Self-Care Gift Basket


🍡🥢 $50 Value Asian Snacks Gift Basket


📚☕ $25 Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar Gift Card (x2)


🍨🍦 $25 Stella Luna Gift Card


🍗🔥 $20 6ixty Wings Gift Card (x2)


🧗‍♂️🪨 3 x Climbing Day Pass – Klimat


💆‍♀️🌿 30-Minute Massage – Noir Spa


💨🏠 $??? 2 x Humidifier

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!