Forty for Forty Foundation

Forty for Forty - in support of ALS Society of Canada's Silent Auction

465 Sunningdale Rd W, London, ON N6G 5B9, Canada

Moxies Gift Certificate item
Moxies Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Redeem for a dining experience with globally inspired dishes and exceptional hospitality at Moxies London

Value: $45

Donated by: Moxies

Moxies Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Redeem for a dining experience with globally inspired dishes and exceptional hospitality at Moxies London

Value: $45

Donated by: Moxies

Sunningdale Round of Golf for 4 /w Carts item
Sunningdale Round of Golf for 4 /w Carts
$250

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 with carts for your silent auction. Valued at $600.

Irie Market - Gift Basket item
Irie Market - Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Delicious selectables from the Irie Market Jamaican store.


Donated by: The Irie Market


Four London Knights Tickets item
Four London Knights Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Four general admission tickets to London Knights vs. Guelph Storm at Canada Life place.

Value: $177

Donated by:

Brown Beattie O'Donovan LLP


Nash Jewellers - Fresh-Water Pearl Bracelet item
Nash Jewellers - Fresh-Water Pearl Bracelet
$200

Starting bid

Sterling silver clasp, 7.5 inches long.

Value: $425

Donated by Nash Jewellers

DermaCare & Company gift card item
DermaCare & Company gift card
$100

Starting bid

Gift card for services

Value: $250

Four London Knights Tickets
$70

Starting bid

Four General Admission London Knights Tickets

Value $177

Donated by BDO Canada LLP

London Children's Museum Family Day Pass item
London Children's Museum Family Day Pass
$40

Starting bid

General admission for up to 2 adults and 4 children.

Value: $93

Donated by: London Children's Museum

Grand Theatre - Two Tickets: Come From Away item
Grand Theatre - Two Tickets: Come From Away
$150

Starting bid

Any performance (excluding Opening Night on May 1st, 2026)

From April 28 - May 24, 2026

(A, B, or C seating, based on availability)

Value: $320

Donated by: The Grand Theatre London

Create Balance Pilates - Gift Certificate item
Create Balance Pilates - Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

Three Private Get Started Sessions + One Week All Access Pass

Value: $240

Donated by: Create Balance Pilates Inc.

Stratford Festival Gift Card - $200 item
Stratford Festival Gift Card - $200
$100

Starting bid

Value: $200

Donated by Easyway


London Symphonia - 2 General Admission Tickets item
London Symphonia - 2 General Admission Tickets
$50

Starting bid

The Brahms Effect w/Tom Allen.

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Tom Allen recounts the history and influence of Brahm' Clarinet Quintet.

Value: $140

Generously Donated by: London Symphonia

$150 Los Olivos Gift Certificate item
$150 Los Olivos Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Los Olivos is a California styled restaurant, pub and bottle shop offering olive oil & balsamic tasting experiences & sales of our own imported Santa Ynez Valley olive oil and balsamic vinegars, consignment wines, premium dog treats, honey and other items.

London’s first zero food waste restaurant with a strong focus on freshness showcasing local ingredients from many genres around the world. 

Value: $150

Donated by: Solventum

Guess Where Trips - from Country to Coast item
Guess Where Trips - from Country to Coast
$25

Starting bid


Meander along country roads, explore waterfall wonders, local wineries, breweries, farm shops, and beachside towns. This trip has something for everyone, from families to girlfriend getaways and seniors, you'll find several hidden gems along the way.

Value: $65

Donated by: Guess Where Trips


West Haven One Round of Golf for 4 /w Power Carts item
West Haven One Round of Golf for 4 /w Power Carts
$200

Starting bid

Value: $530

Donated by: West Haven Golf & Country Club

One-night stay Hard Rock Hotel item
One-night stay Hard Rock Hotel
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500

Donated by: Hard Rock

One-night stay at Four Points Sheraton /w breakfast item
One-night stay at Four Points Sheraton /w breakfast
$150

Starting bid

Four Points Sheraton

One Night's Accommodation in a Deluxe Suite with either 1 King Bed or 2 Double Beds, Including Hot Breakfast Buffet for 2 served in Vic's on Wellington each morning.

Free parking and Wifi, unlimited use of Pool and Fitness Centre.

Value: $350

Donated by:

Ripley's Aquarium - Four Adult Flex Passes item
Ripley's Aquarium - Four Adult Flex Passes
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200

Donated by: Ripley's Aquarium

The Oxford Hills - $400 Gift Card item
The Oxford Hills - $400 Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

Towards Golf, Spa or Restaurant

Value $400

Donated by: The Oxford Hills

