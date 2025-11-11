Forty for Forty - in support of ALS Society of Canada's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Redeem for a dining experience with globally inspired dishes and exceptional hospitality at Moxies London
Value: $45
Donated by: Moxies
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 with carts for your silent auction. Valued at $600.
Starting bid
Delicious selectables from the Irie Market Jamaican store.
Donated by: The Irie Market
Starting bid
Sterling silver clasp, 7.5 inches long.
Value: $425
Donated by Nash Jewellers
Starting bid
Gift card for services
Value: $250
Starting bid
Four General Admission London Knights Tickets
Value $177
Donated by BDO Canada LLP
Starting bid
General admission for up to 2 adults and 4 children.
Value: $93
Donated by: London Children's Museum
Starting bid
Any performance (excluding Opening Night on May 1st, 2026)
From April 28 - May 24, 2026
(A, B, or C seating, based on availability)
Value: $320
Donated by: The Grand Theatre London
Starting bid
Three Private Get Started Sessions + One Week All Access Pass
Value: $240
Donated by: Create Balance Pilates Inc.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by Easyway
Starting bid
The Brahms Effect w/Tom Allen.
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Tom Allen recounts the history and influence of Brahm' Clarinet Quintet.
Value: $140
Generously Donated by: London Symphonia
Starting bid
Los Olivos is a California styled restaurant, pub and bottle shop offering olive oil & balsamic tasting experiences & sales of our own imported Santa Ynez Valley olive oil and balsamic vinegars, consignment wines, premium dog treats, honey and other items.
London’s first zero food waste restaurant with a strong focus on freshness showcasing local ingredients from many genres around the world.
Value: $150
Donated by: Solventum
Starting bid
Meander along country roads, explore waterfall wonders, local wineries, breweries, farm shops, and beachside towns. This trip has something for everyone, from families to girlfriend getaways and seniors, you'll find several hidden gems along the way.
Value: $65
Donated by: Guess Where Trips
Starting bid
Value: $530
Donated by: West Haven Golf & Country Club
Starting bid
Value: $500
Donated by: Hard Rock
Starting bid
Four Points Sheraton
One Night's Accommodation in a Deluxe Suite with either 1 King Bed or 2 Double Beds, Including Hot Breakfast Buffet for 2 served in Vic's on Wellington each morning.
Free parking and Wifi, unlimited use of Pool and Fitness Centre.
Value: $350
Donated by:
Starting bid
Value: $200
Donated by: Ripley's Aquarium
Starting bid
Towards Golf, Spa or Restaurant
Value $400
Donated by: The Oxford Hills
