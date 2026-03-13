International Economic Forum Gabon - 1st edition

About this event
Single Ticket
Price in FCFA: 284,000 FCFA
Price in CAD: $632.50
Includes:
· Forum access
· Visiting stands
· Access to conferences
· Access to workshops
· Breakfast
· Lunch
· Networking
· Closing cocktail coupon
· Company visits
Exhibitor
Price in FCFA: 540,000 FCFA
Price in CAD: $1,200.00
Includes:
· Strategic meeting on September 22 upon request,
· Exhibition table with tablecloth at the main forum (6 feet table)
· 2 exhibitor tickets
· Workshop or conference presentation (upon request)
· Breakfast
· Lunch
· Closing cocktail coupon
· Company visits on September 24
Main Partner
Price in FCFA: 2,025,000 FCFA
Price in CAD: $4,500.00
Includes:
· Presence on the main forum banner
· Visibility on official marketing materials
· Official mention during the opening speech
· Strategic meeting on September 22 (upon request)
· 5 forum access tickets, including an exhibition table
· Workshop or conference presentation (upon request)
· Breakfast included
· Lunch included
· Closing cocktail coupon
Company visits on September 24
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