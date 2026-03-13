Chambre de commerce et d'industrie Gabonaise au Canada

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Chambre de commerce et d'industrie Gabonaise au Canada

About this event

International Economic Forum Gabon - 1st edition

3500 Bd du Souvenir

Laval, QC H7V 1X2, Canada

Single Ticket
$632.50

Single Ticket

Price in FCFA: 284,000 FCFA

Price in CAD: $632.50

Includes:

· Forum access

· Visiting stands

· Access to conferences

· Access to workshops

· Breakfast

· Lunch

· Networking

· Closing cocktail coupon

· Company visits

Exhibitor Fee (Stand)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Exhibitor


Price in FCFA: 540,000 FCFA

Price in CAD: $1,200.00

 

Includes:

· Strategic meeting on September 22 upon request,

· Exhibition table with tablecloth at the main forum (6 feet table)

· 2 exhibitor tickets

· Workshop or conference presentation (upon request)

· Breakfast

· Lunch

· Closing cocktail coupon

· Company visits on September 24

Main Partner
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Main Partner


Price in FCFA: 2,025,000 FCFA

Price in CAD: $4,500.00


Includes:

· Presence on the main forum banner

· Visibility on official marketing materials

· Official mention during the opening speech

· Strategic meeting on September 22 (upon request)

· 5 forum access tickets, including an exhibition table

· Workshop or conference presentation (upon request)

· Breakfast included

· Lunch included

· Closing cocktail coupon

Company visits on September 24

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