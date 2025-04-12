<h1>Forum International Solidarité et développement - FISD</h1>

2200 Rue Mansfield

Montréal, QC H3A 3R8, Canada

VIP Entry
$500

Premium access with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities (personalized meeting, visibility, invitation to a business dinner, etc.). Treat yourself to an exceptional experience with a VIP pass designed for demanding individuals seeking exclusivity, networking opportunities, and unique privileges.

International Participants for December 5th and 6th, 2025
$250

This ticket will give you access to the following activities: exhibitions from our partners - Panels, thematic workshops, and Networking Cocktail. You will also be entitled to one meal and two snacks. This is a pass that will open the doors to a comprehensive program, designed to combine inspiration, learning, and exchanges. A balanced experience combining quality content, professional opportunities, and capacity building. This ticket is dedicated to international participants and anyone who wants to make the most of the event.

Partners and Special Guests - Chad
$250

Institutional Visits and Targeted Networking
$150

This ticket is particularly for international participants. Depending on our program, it grants access to a half-day discovery, a lunch, and targeted networking meetings.

Partner - World Village
$50

This is a ticket reserved exclusively for a partner

Partner - Union of Local Elected Officials Associations
$500

This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner

Booth - BNC
$800

This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner

Stand - Faso
$800

Ceci est un billet réservé exclusivement à Faso


Stand - AQUALIS Ingénieur conseil
$500

Ceci est un billet réservé exclusivement à AQUALIS


Stand - BNB
$700

Ceci est un billet réservé exclusivement à BNB


Booth - Special Rate
$500

This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner

Booth - LEMFI
$1,200

This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner

Add a donation for Jeunes Solidaires Canada

$

