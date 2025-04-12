<h1>Forum International Solidarité et développement - FISD</h1>

Premium access with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities (personalized meeting, visibility, invitation to a business dinner, etc.). Treat yourself to an exceptional experience with a VIP pass designed for demanding individuals seeking exclusivity, networking opportunities, and unique privileges.
This ticket will give you access to the following activities: exhibitions from our partners - Panels, thematic workshops, and Networking Cocktail. You will also be entitled to one meal and two snacks. This is a pass that will open the doors to a comprehensive program, designed to combine inspiration, learning, and exchanges. A balanced experience combining quality content, professional opportunities, and capacity building. This ticket is dedicated to international participants and anyone who wants to make the most of the event.
This ticket will give you access to the following activities: exhibitions from our partners - Panels, thematic workshops, and Networking Cocktail. You will also be entitled to one meal and two snacks. This is a pass that will open the doors to a comprehensive program, designed to combine inspiration, learning, and exchanges. A balanced experience combining quality content, professional opportunities, and capacity building. This ticket is dedicated to international participants and anyone who wants to make the most of the event.
This ticket is particularly for international participants. Depending on our program, it grants access to a half-day discovery, a lunch, and targeted networking meetings.
This is a ticket reserved exclusively for a partner
This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner
This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner
Ceci est un billet réservé exclusivement à Faso
Ceci est un billet réservé exclusivement à AQUALIS
Ceci est un billet réservé exclusivement à BNB
This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner
This is a post reserved exclusively for a partner
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!