<h1>Forum International Solidarité et développement - FISD</h1>

This ticket will give you access to the following activities: exhibitions from our partners - Panels, thematic workshops, and Networking Cocktail. You will also be entitled to one meal and two snacks. This is a pass that will open the doors to a comprehensive program, designed to combine inspiration, learning, and exchanges. A balanced experience combining quality content, professional opportunities, and capacity building. This ticket is dedicated to international participants and anyone who wants to make the most of the event.