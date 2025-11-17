Foundation Silent Auction

Authentic Canadian Flag Flown at CFS Alert item
Authentic Canadian Flag Flown at CFS Alert
$100

Starting bid

Bid Now on a Piece of History

Join our silent auction for the chance to own a Canadian flag flown over CFS Alert, where history and technology converge at the world's northernmost military installation.


Details:

  • Item: Canadian Flag flown over CFS Alert
  • Size: 36"x72"
  • Flown with: toggles
  • Date/Time Flown: 1300hrs 30 Sep 25 - 0800 hrs 1 Oct 25.
  • Certificate of Authenticity
  • Framed: Not framed

Your bid includes the cost of shipping and handling by courier.

Adopt an Exhibit - #1 The First Signal Corps North America item
Adopt an Exhibit - #1 The First Signal Corps North America
$25

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #1 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #4 - Early Communications item
Adopt an Exhibit - #4 - Early Communications
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #4 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #5 Canadian Signalling Corps Flags item
Adopt an Exhibit - #5 Canadian Signalling Corps Flags
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #5 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #6 - North West Rebellion 1885 item
Adopt an Exhibit - #6 - North West Rebellion 1885
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #6 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #8 Canadian Engineer Signal Service item
Adopt an Exhibit - #8 Canadian Engineer Signal Service
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #8 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #19 Forestry Service Signals (Diorama) item
Adopt an Exhibit - #19 Forestry Service Signals (Diorama)
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #19 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #20 Wireless Skies item
Adopt an Exhibit - #20 Wireless Skies
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #19 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #32/33 Founders of RCAF Signal item
Adopt an Exhibit - #32/33 Founders of RCAF Signal item
Adopt an Exhibit - #32/33 Founders of RCAF Signal
$100

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #32/33 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #43 Women at War item
Adopt an Exhibit - #43 Women at War
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #43 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #62 Congo Case and Wall item
Adopt an Exhibit - #62 Congo Case and Wall
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #62 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #65 UNDOF item
Adopt an Exhibit - #65 UNDOF
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #65 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #66 UNIIMOG Iraq/Iran item
Adopt an Exhibit - #66 UNIIMOG Iraq/Iran
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #66 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #67 Op Deliverance Somalia item
Adopt an Exhibit - #67 Op Deliverance Somalia
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #67 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #72 Signal and Comms Unit Europe item
Adopt an Exhibit - #72 Signal and Comms Unit Europe
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #72 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #81 Op Toucan East Timor item
Adopt an Exhibit - #81 Op Toucan East Timor
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #81 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #84 Op Lance Rwanda UNIMAR item
Adopt an Exhibit - #84 Op Lance Rwanda UNIMAR
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #84 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #87 UN Central America item
Adopt an Exhibit - #87 UN Central America
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #87 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #101 Online Encryption - The Fuller Phone item
Adopt an Exhibit - #101 Online Encryption - The Fuller Phone
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #101 for the next 6 months!

Adopt an Exhibit - #116/117/118 Line Test Equipment item
Adopt an Exhibit - #116/117/118 Line Test Equipment
$50

Starting bid

Be the proud supporter of Display #116/117/118 for the next 6 months!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!