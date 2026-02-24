Foundations Conference (Sample/Test Event)

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Born in the 21st century, and interested in joining us at the Foundations Conference? This pricing is for you!
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Add this ticket to your registration if you'd like an ARPA-branded [insert: T-shirt/hat/swag, etc] for the event.
Come join us at Foundations as a group!
Come join us at Foundations as a group!
Show up at Foundations with a materials table or booth dedicated to your organization, where you can give our attendees your materials.
Come to host a workshop or breakout session on behalf of your organization.
Endorse ARPA's Foundations Conference and receive official recognition for doing so.
Buy 1 to have your company logo and website link in our newsletters. Buy 2 to also have your company ad in our Foundations brochures and media at the event. Buy 3 to also have us verbally acknowledge your company on-stage and allow your company representative to make a 2min pre-event greeting to all the attendees.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!