ARPA Canada

Hosted by

ARPA Canada

About this event

Sales closed

Foundations Conference (Sample/Test Event)

777 Garner Rd E

Ancaster, ON L9K 1J4, Canada

Add a donation for ARPA Canada

$

Early Bird Individual
Free
Available until Jun 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Youth Admission
Free

Born in the 21st century, and interested in joining us at the Foundations Conference? This pricing is for you!

Individual
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Merch Add-on
Free

Add this ticket to your registration if you'd like an ARPA-branded [insert: T-shirt/hat/swag, etc] for the event.

Full Table Early Bird
Free
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Come join us at Foundations as a group!

Full Table
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Come join us at Foundations as a group!

Host a Booth
Free

Show up at Foundations with a materials table or booth dedicated to your organization, where you can give our attendees your materials.

Host a Workshop Session
Free

Come to host a workshop or breakout session on behalf of your organization.

Sponsorship
Free

Endorse ARPA's Foundations Conference and receive official recognition for doing so.


Buy 1 to have your company logo and website link in our newsletters. Buy 2 to also have your company ad in our Foundations brochures and media at the event. Buy 3 to also have us verbally acknowledge your company on-stage and allow your company representative to make a 2min pre-event greeting to all the attendees.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!