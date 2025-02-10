Foundations for 2SLGBTQ+ Futures: Solidarity Economy Clinic! / Clinic d'Économie Solidaire!!

Special rates for Trans & QTBIPOC community groups!

Volunteer your team for CCBI's programming trials and be part of the process in this creative interactive model! We'll be rolling out introductory 1HR trainings such as Bookkeeping 101, Budgeting basics, Closing your financial year, Fiscal and Financial Data security, Organizing for Tax Season and Trans competency in the workplace. You'll be the first notified and offered a 50% discount (value of 150$) for helping us tweak things before launching to the community. Suitable for groups under 10. Available for after tax season as of June 15th!