Foundations for 2SLGBTQ+ Futures: Solidarity Economy Clinic! / Clinic d'Économie Solidaire!!

Volunteer your team for CCBI's programming trials and be part of the process in this creative interactive model! We'll be rolling out 3 hour training sessions such as Bookkeeping 101, Budgeting basics, Closing your financial year, Fiscal and Financial Data security, Organizing for Tax Season and Trans competency in the workplace. You'll be the first notified and offered a 50% discount (value of 450$) for helping us tweak things before launching to the community. Suitable for groups under 10. Available for after tax season as of June 15th!
Special rates for Trans & QTBIPOC community groups!
For donations of any amount, please contact us directly at [email protected] to arrange for charity receipts. We do not give charity receipts through Zeffy. *If you don't need a charity receipt, you can add any amount of your choice in the donation box below. Please note that the donation box on the checkout page is for a donation to the platform (Zeffy), not to CCBI.
