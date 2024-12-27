Foxy Fest Silent Auction

Get ready for the ultimate summer glow with this Hot Girl Summer Basket! Valued at over $700, this package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to In Lash Studio, a Lux Facial from Beauty by Me, an in studio Spray Tan & Tanning Kit from Marea Beauty, a $50 Gift Certificate from Dev Does Nails, $250 off any PMU brow service from Brows by Grace at Ink & Skin as well as products from West Coast Beauty & Bushbalm! Everything you need to shine all season long!

Get ready for the ultimate summer glow with this Hot Girl Summer Basket! Valued at over $700, this package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to In Lash Studio, a Lux Facial from Beauty by Me, an in studio Spray Tan & Tanning Kit from Marea Beauty, a $50 Gift Certificate from Dev Does Nails, $250 off any PMU brow service from Brows by Grace at Ink & Skin as well as products from West Coast Beauty & Bushbalm! Everything you need to shine all season long!

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