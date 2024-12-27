Foxy Fest Silent Auction

Pamper yourself with the ultimate relaxation experience! This Spa Day Basket is valued at over $600 and includes a 90-minute Pure Serenity Package from Sabai Thai Spa, a rejuvenating Hydro Facial from Doll Face Beauty, a Hair Care Kit from Filomena Salon & West Coast Beauty and luxurious bath products from Tara’s Soap Shop, Marea Beauty and Bushbalm. Treat yourself to the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation!
Pamper yourself with the ultimate relaxation experience! This Spa Day Basket is valued at over $600 and includes a 90-minute Pure Serenity Package from Sabai Thai Spa, a rejuvenating Hydro Facial from Doll Face Beauty, a Hair Care Kit from Filomena Salon & West Coast Beauty and luxurious bath products from Tara’s Soap Shop, Marea Beauty and Bushbalm. Treat yourself to the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation!
Hot Girl Summer Basket
$30
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate summer glow with this Hot Girl Summer Basket! Valued at over $700, this package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to In Lash Studio, a Lux Facial from Beauty by Me, an in studio Spray Tan & Tanning Kit from Marea Beauty, a $50 Gift Certificate from Dev Does Nails, $250 off any PMU brow service from Brows by Grace at Ink & Skin as well as products from West Coast Beauty & Bushbalm! Everything you need to shine all season long!
Get ready for the ultimate summer glow with this Hot Girl Summer Basket! Valued at over $700, this package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to In Lash Studio, a Lux Facial from Beauty by Me, an in studio Spray Tan & Tanning Kit from Marea Beauty, a $50 Gift Certificate from Dev Does Nails, $250 off any PMU brow service from Brows by Grace at Ink & Skin as well as products from West Coast Beauty & Bushbalm! Everything you need to shine all season long!
Date Night Basket
$30
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a special someone to a perfect night out with this Date Night Basket, valued at over $300! Enjoy $25 to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, $50 to Browns Socialhouse, $50 to The One Sixty Wine Bar & Cafe, $50 to Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual, and a Friday Night Special at Poco Bowl, which includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and beverages. Everything you need for a fun, memorable evening!
Treat yourself and a special someone to a perfect night out with this Date Night Basket, valued at over $300! Enjoy $25 to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, $50 to Browns Socialhouse, $50 to The One Sixty Wine Bar & Cafe, $50 to Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual, and a Friday Night Special at Poco Bowl, which includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and beverages. Everything you need for a fun, memorable evening!
Coffee Lover Basket
$20
Starting bid
For the coffee enthusiast, the Coffee Lover Basket is the perfect pick! Valued at $200, this basket includes a Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker donated by Mediology Media, $20 to Bak’d Cookies, $50 to Cassandra Cake Co. plus some other coffee brewing goodies! Brew your favorite coffee in style with these premium items!
For the coffee enthusiast, the Coffee Lover Basket is the perfect pick! Valued at $200, this basket includes a Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker donated by Mediology Media, $20 to Bak’d Cookies, $50 to Cassandra Cake Co. plus some other coffee brewing goodies! Brew your favorite coffee in style with these premium items!
Glow Up Kit
$50
Starting bid
Level up your beauty routine with the Glow Up Kit—a basket valued at over $1400! Enjoy an IPL Facial from Koza Skin Clinic, a 5-Class Package to Hype Cycle Club, a series of Full Leg Laser Hair Removal from Beauty By Me, a Hair Care Kit from West Coast Beauty, $100 worth of tattoo time with Kat Scratches at Ink + Skin and skincare products from Bushbalm! This kit has everything you need for a head-to-toe glow-up!
Level up your beauty routine with the Glow Up Kit—a basket valued at over $1400! Enjoy an IPL Facial from Koza Skin Clinic, a 5-Class Package to Hype Cycle Club, a series of Full Leg Laser Hair Removal from Beauty By Me, a Hair Care Kit from West Coast Beauty, $100 worth of tattoo time with Kat Scratches at Ink + Skin and skincare products from Bushbalm! This kit has everything you need for a head-to-toe glow-up!
Health & Wellness Kit
$30
Starting bid
Embrace your wellness journey with the Health and Wellness Kit, valued at over $950! This package includes a total supply of supplements & merch from Popeye’s Supplements, a one month Unlimited Membership to Poise Fit Barre, a 5-Session Punch Pass from Bugu Wellness, a One-Month Limitless Pass to Hype Cycle Club, and a selection of Supplements & Merch from Hype Cycle Club. Everything you need to prioritize your health and feel your best!
Embrace your wellness journey with the Health and Wellness Kit, valued at over $950! This package includes a total supply of supplements & merch from Popeye’s Supplements, a one month Unlimited Membership to Poise Fit Barre, a 5-Session Punch Pass from Bugu Wellness, a One-Month Limitless Pass to Hype Cycle Club, and a selection of Supplements & Merch from Hype Cycle Club. Everything you need to prioritize your health and feel your best!
The Ultimate Snack Basket
$20
Starting bid
Indulge in a delicious assortment of treats with The Ultimate Snack Basket! Packed with a mix of savory and sweet delights to satisfy every craving. Whether you're hosting a gathering, gifting a loved one, or simply treating yourself, this basket delivers flavor in every bite! Donated by Thrifty Foods Port Moody.
Indulge in a delicious assortment of treats with The Ultimate Snack Basket! Packed with a mix of savory and sweet delights to satisfy every craving. Whether you're hosting a gathering, gifting a loved one, or simply treating yourself, this basket delivers flavor in every bite! Donated by Thrifty Foods Port Moody.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!