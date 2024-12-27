Foxy Box Laser and Wax Bar Port Coquitlam

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Foxy Box Laser and Wax Bar Port Coquitlam

About this event

Sales closed

Foxy Fest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2755 Lougheed Hwy. #31, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 5Y9, Canada

Spa Day Basket
$30

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with the ultimate relaxation experience! This Spa Day Basket is valued at over $600 and includes a 90-minute Pure Serenity Package from Sabai Thai Spa, a rejuvenating Hydro Facial from Doll Face Beauty, a Hair Care Kit from Filomena Salon & West Coast Beauty and luxurious bath products from Tara’s Soap Shop, Marea Beauty and Bushbalm. Treat yourself to the perfect blend of relaxation and rejuvenation!
Hot Girl Summer Basket
$30

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate summer glow with this Hot Girl Summer Basket! Valued at over $700, this package includes a $50 Gift Certificate to In Lash Studio, a Lux Facial from Beauty by Me, an in studio Spray Tan & Tanning Kit from Marea Beauty, a $50 Gift Certificate from Dev Does Nails, $250 off any PMU brow service from Brows by Grace at Ink & Skin as well as products from West Coast Beauty & Bushbalm! Everything you need to shine all season long!
Date Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a special someone to a perfect night out with this Date Night Basket, valued at over $300! Enjoy $25 to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, $50 to Browns Socialhouse, $50 to The One Sixty Wine Bar & Cafe, $50 to Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual, and a Friday Night Special at Poco Bowl, which includes bowling, shoe rental, pizza, and beverages. Everything you need for a fun, memorable evening!
Coffee Lover Basket
$20

Starting bid

For the coffee enthusiast, the Coffee Lover Basket is the perfect pick! Valued at $200, this basket includes a Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker donated by Mediology Media, $20 to Bak’d Cookies, $50 to Cassandra Cake Co. plus some other coffee brewing goodies! Brew your favorite coffee in style with these premium items!
Glow Up Kit
$50

Starting bid

Level up your beauty routine with the Glow Up Kit—a basket valued at over $1400! Enjoy an IPL Facial from Koza Skin Clinic, a 5-Class Package to Hype Cycle Club, a series of Full Leg Laser Hair Removal from Beauty By Me, a Hair Care Kit from West Coast Beauty, $100 worth of tattoo time with Kat Scratches at Ink + Skin and skincare products from Bushbalm! This kit has everything you need for a head-to-toe glow-up!
Health & Wellness Kit
$30

Starting bid

Embrace your wellness journey with the Health and Wellness Kit, valued at over $950! This package includes a total supply of supplements & merch from Popeye’s Supplements, a one month Unlimited Membership to Poise Fit Barre, a 5-Session Punch Pass from Bugu Wellness, a One-Month Limitless Pass to Hype Cycle Club, and a selection of Supplements & Merch from Hype Cycle Club. Everything you need to prioritize your health and feel your best!
The Ultimate Snack Basket
$20

Starting bid

Indulge in a delicious assortment of treats with The Ultimate Snack Basket! Packed with a mix of savory and sweet delights to satisfy every craving. Whether you're hosting a gathering, gifting a loved one, or simply treating yourself, this basket delivers flavor in every bite! Donated by Thrifty Foods Port Moody.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!