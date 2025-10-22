Frank Panabaker Home & School Association Membership

Individual Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: October 1

Annual Membership for one adult. The term ends on September 30, 2026 and automatically renews on October 1. Counted as one member for voting.

Family Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: October 1

Annual Membership for two adults living at the same address. The term ends on September 30, 2026, and automatically renews on October 1. Counted as two members for voting.

Associate Membership
Free

No expiration

An individual or family maintaining primary membership at another Association.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!