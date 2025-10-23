Frank Panabaker Home & School Association - Poinsettia Sale

Potted poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with sleeve in red.
Potted poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with sleeve in white.
Potted poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with sleeve in pink.
Potted poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with sleeve. Marble poinsettias have pink centres and cream edges.
Potted poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with sleeve. Red Glitter poinsettias are red with white striking in the petals.
Potted poinsettia in an 8" pot with sleeve in red.
Potted poinsettia in an 8" pot with sleeve in white.
Potted poinsettia in an 8" pot with sleeve in pink.
Potted poinsettia in an 8" pot with sleeve. Marble poinsettias have a pink centre with cream edges.
Potted poinsettia in an 8" pot with sleeve. Red Glitter poinsettias are red with white striking in the petals.
A 15” oval planter has a red poinsettia in the centre and is surrounded with a mixture of tropical plants and trailers. A popular item for a table centrepiece!
