Fraser Paramedic Society Golf Tournament 2026 - Guildford Golf & Country Club

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About this event
Secure your team at the best rate. Enjoy a full day of golf, shared carts, on-course contests, and a buffet dinner—while spots last.
Lock in early and join the field at a reduced rate. We’ll place you on a team for a great day of golf and a buffet dinner.
Bring your team and take part in a full tournament experience. Includes 18 holes, shared carts, contests, prizes, and a buffet dinner.
Come solo. Leave with new connections. Includes full tournament play, team placement, contests, and a buffet dinner.
Join us for the evening at a reduced rate. Enjoy a buffet dinner, prizes, and great company—without the round of golf.
Be part of the celebration. Includes buffet dinner, awards, and an opportunity to support a meaningful cause.
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