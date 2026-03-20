Fraser Paramedic Society

Hosted by

Fraser Paramedic Society

About this event

Fraser Paramedic Society Golf Tournament 2026 - Guildford Golf & Country Club

7929 152 St

Surrey, BC V3S 7B9, Canada

Foursome - Early Bird
$680
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Secure your team at the best rate. Enjoy a full day of golf, shared carts, on-course contests, and a buffet dinner—while spots last.


Single - Early Bird
$170
Available until Apr 30

Lock in early and join the field at a reduced rate. We’ll place you on a team for a great day of golf and a buffet dinner.

Foursome
$740
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your team and take part in a full tournament experience. Includes 18 holes, shared carts, contests, prizes, and a buffet dinner.

Single
$185

Come solo. Leave with new connections. Includes full tournament play, team placement, contests, and a buffet dinner.

Dinner Only - Early Bird
$60
Available until Apr 30

Join us for the evening at a reduced rate. Enjoy a buffet dinner, prizes, and great company—without the round of golf.

Dinner Only
$70

Be part of the celebration. Includes buffet dinner, awards, and an opportunity to support a meaningful cause.

Add a donation for Fraser Paramedic Society

$

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