🧾 FREE TAX CLINIC – MONCTON CARES

607 St George Blvd

Moncton, NB E1E 2C2, Canada

TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 2, 5:30PM
This appointment is for low income Individual/Families who are filing their income tax return in Canada.


Important Instructions:

  • Please arrive on time; late arrivals may need to reschedule
  • Bring all applicable documents listed below:

What to Bring :

  1. Proof of Identity – valid government-issued photo ID for all household members
  2. Personal Information – SIN, mailing address, marital status, and dependents’ birthdates
  3. Income Slips – T4, T4E, T4A, T5007, T4RSP (if applicable)
  4. World Income – for newcomers, include foreign income earned before becoming a Canadian resident
  5. Receipts – medical, charitable donations, child care expenses
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 2, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 2, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 2, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 6, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 6, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 6, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 6, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 7, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 7, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 7, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 7, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 7, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 7, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 9, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 9, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 9, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 9, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 13, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 13, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 13, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 13, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 14, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 14, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 14, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 14, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 14, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 14, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 16, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 16, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 16, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 16, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 20, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 20, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 20, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 20, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 21, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 21, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 21, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 21, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 21, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 21, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 23, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 23, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 23, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 23, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 27, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 27, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 27, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday Mar 27, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 28, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 28, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 28, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 28, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 28, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday Mar 28, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 30, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 30, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 30, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday Mar 30, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 4, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 4, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 4, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 4, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 4, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 4, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 6, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 6, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 6, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 6, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 10, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 10, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 10, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 10, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 11, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 11, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 11, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 11, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 11, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 11, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 13, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 13, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 13, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 13, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 17, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 17, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 17, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Friday April 17, 7:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 18, 11:30AM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 18, 12:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 18, 12:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 18, 1:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 18, 1:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Saturday April 18, 2:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 20, 5:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 20, 6:00PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 20, 6:30PM
TAX APPOINTMENT Monday April 20, 7:00PM
