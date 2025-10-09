Free winter clothing for those in need!

607 St George Blvd

Moncton, NB E1E 4W3, Canada

November 14th, 11AM-11:30AM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 11:30AM-12:00PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 12PM-12:30PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 12:30PM-1PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 1PM-1:30PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 1:30PM-2PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 2PM-2:30PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

November 14th, 2:30PM-3PM
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!