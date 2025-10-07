Freedom International School

Hosted by

Freedom International School

About this event

Freedom Feast 2025

771 Sargent Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3E 0B5, Canada

Dinner Ticket
$25

Covers the cost of your meal. Includes access to silent auction and door prizes, plus an evening of inspiration and community building.

Builder Ticket
$50

All benefits of dinner ticket, plus a $25 charitable donation receipt.

Table Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner tickets for 8 people at one shared table.

Bronze Table Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner tickets for 8 people at one shared table plus a $50 charitable donation receipt.

Silver Table Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner tickets for 8 people at one shared table plus a $100 charitable donation receipt.

Gold Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Dinner tickets for 8 people at one shared table plus a $300 charitable donation receipt.

Add a donation for Freedom International School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!