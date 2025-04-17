Freedom Tree's Silent Auction @ Expand May 2025

Donated by: WealthGenius
Estimated Value: $1600
Here’s your chance to sit down for a private 1-hour session with Alfonso Cuadra, the dynamic founder of Wealth Genius and one of Canada’s top voices in real estate investing and financial empowerment.
Whether you're looking to break into real estate, scale your investment portfolio, or gain clarity on your wealth-building strategy, this exclusive 1-on-1 is your opportunity to receive personalized mentorship from someone who has done it all—and is passionate about helping others do the same.
One Year of Effortless Podcasting
$600
Starting bid
Donated by: Podcast Launch AI
Value: $1,800
Ready to launch—or level up—your podcast? This incredible package offers a full year of access to the revolutionary, AI-powered platform from Podcast Launch AI. Whether you're just starting out or a seasoned podcaster looking to streamline your workflow, this all-in-one solution makes podcasting simple, professional, and powerful.
Whether you're an entrepreneur, storyteller, educator, or content creator, this package is your fast track to building an audience, expanding your reach, and making an impact—without the overwhelm.
Don't miss this chance to take your voice to the next level!
Professional Social Media Makeover
$160
Starting bid
Donated by: Keep Me Posted Media
Value: $500
Looking to elevate your brand or business? This incredible 1-month Social Media Basic Package (valued at $500) from Keep Me Posted Media is your ticket to standing out online with content that connects and converts.
Whether you’re a small business, creative entrepreneur, or nonprofit looking to grow your reach, this package is the boost your digital presence deserves!
Tuamotu Fisherman Painting
$175
Starting bid
Donated By: Anonymous
Value: $500
Frame Size: 45cm x 31cm
Professionally Framed
About the Artist: Louzé Olivier first exhibitions date back to the end of the 90s, three times he exhibited in Vanuatu where he had spent a large part of his childhood. After a few years spent in New Caledonia, he arrived in Tahiti in 2004. It was a real love at first sight: the culture and the beauty of the Polynesian people strongly inspired him. He then decided to devote hisself solely to his painting.
Shea Body Bundle - Double the hydration & protection
$20
Starting bid
Donated By: Sewà Skincare
Value: $63
Discover the many skin healing treasures indigenous to African countries and tribes with this pack of luxurious-effective skin-protecting moisturizers!
Shea Body Butter - This lightweight, intensely moisturizing blend of Argan, Baobab, and other nourishing oils is infused with Calendula, Chamomile, and Lavender. It's your skin therapy in a bottle!
Bao Body Oil - Made with the triple goodness of antioxidant-rich Shea Butter, Shea Oil, and Neem Oil, this Shea Body Butter eliminates dry skin, even the driest skin on elbows and feet!
Calming Tea Bundle
$45
Starting bid
Donated By: JusTea
Value: $105
Description: Whether you need a detox, energy boost or a way to relax this bundle has something for everyone. JusTea offers the first and only farmer-direct tea from Kenya.
Bundle Includes:
1. Purple Tea Trio: Super antioxidant-rich. Purple Rain, Purple Jasmine, Purple Chocolate
2. Assorted Tea Trio: Golden Green, Turmeric Ginger, Cream Earl Grey
3. Chamomile Dream
4. Little Berry Hibiscus
5. Kenyan Earl Grey
6. Tea Infuser with Dual-use Coaster Lid
Wine Bundle 1
$80
Starting bid
Donated by : Lynx Liquor
Value: $195
Includes:
Torre Zambra - "Perfectly Imperfect Rosé"
Peri Peri - "Magara Frappato"(Red)
Trentadue - "La Storia Cuveé 32 2022" (Red)
Trentadue - "La Storia Zinfandel 2020"(Red)
Wine Bundle 2
$70
Starting bid
Donated by : Lynx Liquor
Value: $160
Trentadue - "La Sotria Chardonnay 2020"
Torre Zambra - "Colle Maggio" (Red)
Trentadue - "OPR Old Patch Red 2022"
Tenuta del Pajaru - "Picuraru Primitivo 2021" (Red)
