Freedom Tree's Silent Auction @ Expand November 2025

Donated By: Jeremie Paulin

Value: $100





A custom-made, framed one-of-a-kind metal artwork featuring a striking eagle design, crafted with precision using a high-powered water jet cutter. Combining modern technology with artistic design, each piece is carefully created from solid metal, with intricate details and clean lines that really catch the eye.

Mounted in a sleek black frame, this unique piece is perfect for anyone who loves creative statement pieces. Whether displayed at home or in an office, it will add personality and craftsmanship to any space.