Freedom Tree's Silent Auction @ Expand November 2025

Donated by: WealthGenius
Estimated Value: $1600
Here’s your chance to sit down for a private 1-hour session with Alfonso Cuadra, the dynamic founder of Wealth Genius and one of Canada’s top voices in real estate investing and financial empowerment.
Whether you're looking to break into real estate, scale your investment portfolio, or gain clarity on your wealth-building strategy, this exclusive 1-on-1 is your opportunity to receive personalized mentorship from someone who has done it all—and is passionate about helping others do the same.
Donated by: Keep Me Posted Media
Value: $500
Looking to elevate your brand or business? This incredible 1-month Social Media Basic Package (valued at $500) from Keep Me Posted Media is your ticket to standing out online with content that connects and converts.
Whether you’re a small business, creative entrepreneur, or nonprofit looking to grow your reach, this package is the boost your digital presence deserves!
Donated By: JusTea
Value: $75
Description: Whether you need a detox, energy boost or a way to relax this bundle has something for everyone. JusTea offers the first and only farmer-direct tea from Kenya.
Bundle Includes:
1. Herbal tea Trio: Super antioxidant-rich. Chamomile, little berry hibiscus and peppermint
2. Assorted Tea Trio: Golden Green, Turmeric Ginger, Cream Earl Grey
3. Pumpkin spice tea (seasonal)
Donated By: Jeremie Paulin
Value: $100
A custom-made, framed one-of-a-kind metal artwork featuring a striking eagle design, crafted with precision using a high-powered water jet cutter. Combining modern technology with artistic design, each piece is carefully created from solid metal, with intricate details and clean lines that really catch the eye.
Mounted in a sleek black frame, this unique piece is perfect for anyone who loves creative statement pieces. Whether displayed at home or in an office, it will add personality and craftsmanship to any space.
Donated By: Jeremie Paulin
Value: $120
A custom-made, framed one-of-a-kind metal artwork featuring a majestic eagle design, crafted with precision using a high-powered water jet cutter. Combining modern technology with artistic design, each piece is carefully created from solid metal, with intricate details and clean lines that really catch the eye.
Mounted in a sleek black frame, this unique piece is perfect for anyone who loves creative statement pieces. Whether displayed at home or in an office, it will add personality and craftsmanship to any space.
