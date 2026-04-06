French class free

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join our free French class 🇫🇷 and explore the language and culture of the Francophone world in a friendly, structured setting. This session is open to beginners and those looking to refresh their skills.By registering, you support our mission to promote French language learning and cultural exchange across North America. Please complete the form so we can plan materials, group levels, and follow‑up
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