Fresh Dance Intensive 2026

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$260 plus HST = $293.80. Recommended ages 8-12. Early bird sales end July 1, 2026 at midnight EDT.
$260 plus HST = $293.80. Recommended ages 13-18. Early bird sales end July 1, 2026 at midnight EDT.
$90 plus HST = $101.7. The Observer Pass allows parents/teachers to be in the studio and observe workshop classes. Valid for both days of the intensive. Come and go as you please!
$145 plus HST = $163.85. Can't join for the full intensive? Join us for a single day of dance! We recommend joining the first day, due to the fact that most faculty members will teach a similar combination on both days.
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