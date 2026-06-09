Fridays Hike Club Society

Offered by

Fridays Hike Club Society

About this shop

Fridays Hike Club Society's Closet

Camo Hat item
Camo Hat
$31

Iconic Fridays Logo on Camouflage Baseball Cap. Back is adjustable.

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Beige Cap item
Beige Cap
$31

Iconic Fridays Logo on a Beige/Stone Coloured Baseball Cap. Back is adjustable.

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Hike Club Sticker item
Hike Club Sticker
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Matte non-reflective and awesome FHCS sticker!


Its 3 x 3 inches so it's perfect for water bottles, computers, notebooks and more!

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SHIPPING
$23

This is if you want your item shipped in Canada (we only ship in Canada!)


If you do not select this option, it will be assumed that you will pick up your item at hike club. Please note if you chose to pick up you MUST notify us via email; [email protected] or Instagram DM: @fridayshikeclub so we can bring your item(s) for you!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!