Fridays Hike Club Society's Closet

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Iconic Fridays Logo on Camouflage Baseball Cap. Back is adjustable.
Iconic Fridays Logo on a Beige/Stone Coloured Baseball Cap. Back is adjustable.
$
Matte non-reflective and awesome FHCS sticker!
Its 3 x 3 inches so it's perfect for water bottles, computers, notebooks and more!
This is if you want your item shipped in Canada (we only ship in Canada!)
If you do not select this option, it will be assumed that you will pick up your item at hike club. Please note if you chose to pick up you MUST notify us via email; [email protected] or Instagram DM: @fridayshikeclub so we can bring your item(s) for you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!