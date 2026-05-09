Friends of Ball’s Bridge & Little Lakes (FOBBLL)'s Shop

COLOUR VERSION- Now available in a limited release. A fine art giclée poster of Nostalgic View (edition of 70 COLOUR) and a companion edition, Nostalgic View: Study (edition of 30- SEPIA) is being offered in support of the effort to protect the historic Ball’s Bridge and the Little Lakes Road landscape. Only 100 copies in total will be printed.

Created by Elizabeth Van den Broeck of Elizabeth’s Art Gallery in Goderich, Ontario, Nostalgic View invites you into the quiet presence of one of Huron County’s most cherished landmarks — the bridge that love built.

Ball’s Bridge is a rare surviving example of an 1885 two‑span Pratt design through truss, pin-connected wrought iron bridge. Its elegant v‑lacing, hand‑wrought details, are evident in the painting and it is placed among the oldest structures of its kind in Canada and the United States. Proceeds from this limited edition go to Friends of Ball's Bridge and Little Lakes Road to help safeguard this irreplaceable cultural and natural heritage.

Printed by Elizabeth on archival matte paper using archival inks, this fine art giclée poster is a piece to cherish while supporting a worthwhile cause. The image measures 18" × 9" on 22" × 14" paper.

NOTE FOR SHIPPING - please select the option for shipping below or local pick up!



