Friends of Bez's Shop

Friends of Bez

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Friends of Bez

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BEZ Kept Secrets Book + CD item
BEZ Kept Secrets Book + CD item
BEZ Kept Secrets Book + CD
$90

BEZ KEPT SECRETS art Book and CD

14 Original Songs.  14 Visual Interpretations.

A Bold, Curated Collective of Music & Visual Art


A limited edition, high quality, 'Lay Flat' art book with stunning original art and the poetic lyrics from the artist of the Bez Kept Secrets project. The book includes a compact disc of these stellar studio recorded songs. Available for pick at Bez on May 9th 2026

BEZ Kept Secrets Book + 2 CDs item
BEZ Kept Secrets Book + 2 CDs item
BEZ Kept Secrets Book + 2 CDs
$100

BEZ KEPT SECRETS art Book and 2 CDs

14 Original Songs.  14 Visual Interpretations.

A Bold, Curated Collective of Music & Visual Art


A limited edition, high quality, 'Lay Flat' art book with stunning original art and the poetic lyrics from the artist of the Bez Kept Secrets project. This package includes two compact discs of these stellar studio recorded songs. Available for pick at Bez on May 9th 2026

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